EGE — Noble County Commissioner Dave Dolezal has died.
Dolezal, 69, died at 6:04 p.m. Monday at his Ege home, according to the Noble County Coroner’s Office.
Dolezal had taken ill at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting of the commissioners. Dolezal helped conclude the day’s business, but the 11 a.m. meeting of the drainage board was canceled.
Dolezal died later that evening.
“I’m still just in shock,” Noble County Commissioner Anita Hess said Tuesday morning. “I’m so overwhelmed. He will be hard to replace.”
“The Noble County GOP community has experienced a great loss,” Noble County Republican Party chair Shelly Williams said. “David Dolezal served with dedication and vigor. With Dave, honesty and candor prevailed, which the party greatly respected. He will certainly be missed.”
The cause and manner of Dolezal’s death had not been determined as of Tuesday morning. An autopsy will be scheduled.
Dolezal had represented District 1 as a commissioner from 2011-2018, then was selected by Republic Party caucus to fill a vacancy on the Noble County Board of Commissioners in June 2021. On Nov. 8, he ran unopposed for another four-year term.
Justin Stump had defeated Dolezal four years ago in the Republican primary.
“When I found it came open it was an opportunity for me to fulfill my original commitment,” Dolezal said following the June 2021 caucus.
Dolezal worked 35 years in the business world, ending his career as a manager for a transportation logistics company. He and his wife have lived in Ege for 42 years.
In his presentation to precinct voters, Dolezal stressed the value and importance of home rule and “taxing only as necessary.”
Dolezal lived up to that credo.
“He never wavered on that,” Hess said.
She said she will remember Dolezal as a thoughtful legislator.
“He did his homework,” she said. “He researched things. His answers, his decisions, were always based on knowledge.”
Hess was not alone in her assessment of Dolezal. For a time, current state Rep. David Abbott served with Dolezal as a fellow commissioner.
“David was very intelligent,” Abbott said. “He gave it deep thought.”
Abbott said Dolezal was willing to put in extra work to make sure the ramifications of any decision he would make could be thought out.
Abbott and Dolezal became close personally, golfing and having dinners together with their wives.
“That is devastating,” Abbott said of Dolezal’s passing. “We were such good friends.”
When Abbott’s son, Nicholas Hartge died while serving in Iraq, Dolezal handcrafted a picture frame for the family, allowing Abbott to pick out the cherry wood.
“That’s how much he cared,” Abbott said. “He wanted to do something for us for our son.”
Along with being a master woodworker, Dolezal was also very devoted to his family and church, Abbott said.
Hess said at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dolezal had texted county officials who had been present for the commissioners meeting, thanking them for their assistance at the meeting. He told them he had taken a nap and was feeling better.
A caucus will be hold to fill the remainder of Dolezal’s term and for his next term which begins Jan. 1.
County officials ordered that all flags at county office be lowered to half mast to honor Dolezal’s service to community.
