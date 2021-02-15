LAGRANGE — The Lakeland School Corporation joined forced with its teachers' association to denounce several bills now under consideration by state legislators in Indianapolis that will affect public school funding.
In a joint resolution signed by Dr. Eva Merkel, the superintendent of the school system, David Larimer, president of the Lakeland School Board, as well as Rachel Stoop and Sherry Severson, the co-presidents of the LEA, the school system’s teacher’s association. They maintain that the proposed legislation would “continue to drain funding for public education in Indiana.”
Additionally, they said the bill if passed would reallocate over $200 million to unaccredited schools and unsupervised home schools that require no oversight for the students being educated.
Also, they said a senate bill, SB412 proposes reallocating $100 million for the same purpose, and a third senate bill, SB413, would require public schools share tax revenue with local charter schools.
Merkel said these new proposed pieces of proposed legislation affecting public school funding are part of an annual assault on public education that seems to take place each year in Indianapolis.
“Sadly, I don't see this going away. Too many top legislators want this, for a variety of reasons,” she said. “While accountability isn't going to get us any more money, it at least wouldn't feel like we've got two separate school universes out there."
The resolution signed by the school and its teacher’s association said the proposals will divert much needed resources away from public education. The proposal points out that nonpublic schools “can choose who they educate” and that public funds should only be used for education that is open and inclusive to all Indiana students.”
In addition, the resolution contends that these proposed bills direct resources away from public schools to nonpublic schools that aren't held to the same rigorous state scrutiny.
“In a pandemic, our feet are being held to the fire to perfectly account for attendance per child on a daily basis, in person and virtual. On the other hand, legislators want to say, 'Hello, random homeschooling parent, here's your X number of dollars, go forth and teach your kids (or not) any way you want to for any amount of time!' I have to account for every penny our corporation gets and then get audited to prove it, while a religious private school gets voucher money that they can save for a rainy day or use any way they want. Just doesn't make sense,” she explained. “Especially since it seems to run counter to a fiscally conservative, make-sure-there's-accountability philosophy espoused by Republicans who control our Statehouse and Senate.”
The resolution urges legislators to vote no on HB1005, SB 412, and SB 413.
Finally, Merkel added that public schools do not shy away from competing against any private entity.
“We ask that legislators remember that 90% of our public is educated through the public school system,” she said. “We ask that legislators focus on holding all schools accountable financially and academically and not focus on giving money away with no oversight.”
