Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.