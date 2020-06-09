ROME CITY — In the wake of former Marshal James Sheffield’s retirement and the promotion of Marshal Paul Hoffman, changes to the Rome City Police Department continue.
Dustin Fike, a 10-year reserve officer with the force, was promoted to deputy marshal during Monday night’s town council meeting.
Hoffman said Fike has been a faithful employee.
“Out of the 11 applicants we started out with, in the end it all came back around to one individual,” he said.
Fike started his law enforcement career in 2007 with the Waterloo Police Department, he then joined the Rome City department as a reserve officer in 2010.
Fike has been through training with the Indiana reserve officer academy and will have to complete classes at the Indiana Police Academy. Hoffman said, due to COVID-19, there is a wait to attend classes at the academy.
The board approved a $20 per hour salary, with a 75-cent increase upon completion of the academy.
Gary Furlow, town board president, said he believed the $20 rate was where the town needed to be to keep a good officer.
After approving the hiring, talks turned to what could be a busy Fourth of July holiday in the small town. Fireworks will be flying over Sylvan Lake on July 4 as the lake’s celebration is still on. It will be one of a handful of displays in northeast Indiana this year as the majority of them have been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Several streets will be closed giving those who attend a place to sit and enjoy the fireworks. Those streets include Front Street at S.R. 9, Weston Street and North Street with the possibility of others being blocked due to traffic concerns.
With the influx of visitors to the town, parking will be a premium and traffic will be heavy.
Hoffman said he is looking for help from other departments as he is expecting to have five officers working July 4. One of them will be patrolling Sylvan Lake. Hoffman recently sent a letter to the lake association highlighting concerns he had about the increased traffic. He also asked the association for help in paying for additional law enforcement officers from other departments.
The board opened Monday night’s meeting with a brief discussion on reopening the town office. The office has been closed to walk-in customers since mid-March when the stay-at-home order was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Leigh Pranger, town manager, said she believes things are currently working out well with people having to make appointments.
Councilwoman Cheryl Clifton said she believes the office needs to remain closed because of the recent spike in cases in northeast Indiana.
Upon discussion from the board it was concluded that the office will remain closed until Gov. Eric Holcomb lifts all restrictions within the state.
The town’s administration said they will still work with anyone who comes to the town hall without an appointment, but they ask residents to call first to make an appointment.
The town will once again wave late fees for water and sewer payments for the month of June. Those fees will be back in place in July.
