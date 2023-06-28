AVILLA — It’s an extreme life.
Calls in the middle of the night. On holidays. Weekends too.
Crash scenes. Mangled bodies.
Having to purchase machinery that costs in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
A staff to keep paid.
No, being a tow trucker operator and auto repair shop owners isn’t for the faint of heart.
Not if you do it right. Not if you’ve done it like Jeff Watson.
Watson, 64, is in the process of selling Avilla Motor Works to Royce and Alicia Thacker.
The Thackers started working at Avilla Motor Works a year ago to learn the ins and outs of Watson’s operation.
And it’s a big operation.
When Watson started the company on Avilla’s south side on June 2, 1997, he was a one man outfit.
“I just wanted to be self-employed,” he said. “I have no idea what possessed me. My dad told me not to do it. He worked for himself and knew how hard being self-employed was.”
The first year wasn’t easy.
“When I opened up this place, it was just me,” Watson said. “The first couple of years I didn’t make enough money to hardly live on.”
As a convenience to customers, Watson decided to get a tow truck so he could bring in cars to repair.
Things snowballed from there. Soon, the police wanted him to be in the rotation of vehicles law enforcement needed towed. Then some customers had larger vehicles that needed to be towed, and he added a larger tow vehicle to his fleet. Then he got calls for semis.
“It’s like getting your kid a bunny,” Watson said. “It’s cute and cuddly. Next thing you know, you have 10 of them and they’re making a mess of your yard.”
Today, Watson’s one-man shop had turned into six employees. And his first tow vehicle? Now he has nine.
Each addition to the fleet — born of necessity — carries its own burden. Some of the heavier models can cost upward of $1 million today.
His monthly diesel bill ranges from $8,000-$9,000.
Early on in his career, he would tell people, “I have two little kids at home and a banker to feed,” he said.
Watson has always been quick to upgrade, whether it be a new, more powerful wrecker or the latest in diagnostic equipment on the repair side of his business.
“It’s all about quality for me,” Watson said.
And service.
To keep working and pay off those vehicles, Watson has been an entrepreneur. He started a generator transport business. When the need arose for off-road heavy lifting services, he built his own winch box with 200 feet of cable capable of holding 35,000 pounds. The winch box can be transported off the road — via more heavy duty machinery.
And even as he weighed retirement, he has recently purchased a mobile charger for electric vehicles that lose all their charge on the road. The need may not be great now, but he knows it will be.
He said there are two similar units in California, a pair in Texas, one in Pennsylvania — and his in Avilla.
“I’m learning about electric cars,” he said. “I’m still working the kinks out.”
Within 30 minutes, he said he can get the average electric car to 30% charge with the big generator with its electric car attachment.
“This is for emergencies,” Watson said, “to get you to the charging station.”
Through the years of costly equipment buys, Watson said he’s always had the support of Farmers and Merchants Bank in LaOtto, particularly the bank’s Jeff Gump.
“I couldn’t have done it without the bank,” Watson said.
He probably wouldn’t have done it without the puzzle that comes with being called to lift something incredibly heavy that may be on its side or even upside down when he arrives.
“It’s the challenge,” Watson said. “That’s what is fun about the big trucks.”
Having volunteered for 20 years with the fire department, Watson still enjoys helping people. His body just can’t take the the all-night call-outs to scenes, the working outside when the windchill is 50-below-zero or when the summer temperatures hits the 90s.
“I’m starting to show my age,” he said. “Old age is catching up with me. When it’s hot, I move at the speed of a turtle.”
Through it all, he’s given up countless holidays, nights and family times. So have his two children.
Ah, the life of a tow truck driver.
“It’s a lifestyle,” Watson said. “My kids sacrificed as much as anybody in the business.”
The actual sale process won’t begin unit July, but it started nearly a year ago. Royce Thacker had told him that if he was ever going to sell, he wanted Watson to talk to him first.
A year or so ago, Watson suffered a broken foot. Around the same time he had one of his new tow vehicles totaled. Throw in the weather and the hours, and it was just time.
Time to travel, he said, work on some of the vehicles in his barn he’d never had time for.
Twenty-six years repairing cars and being a tow truck driver had taught him a thing or two.
“There’s only two things I can’t do,” Watson said with a laugh. “Fix a broken heart and weld the crack of dawn.”
