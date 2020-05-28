ALBION — Something is entering the Albion sewer lagoon system that is preventing the town’s ammonia fix from doing its job.
During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled town council meeting, officials discussed the importance of identifying the substance and tracking down the source.
Albion Town Manager Tena Woenker had shared a draft of a letter to be submitted to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management with the town’s public works committee prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
During the May 12 meeting of the Albion Town Council, Sewer Department Superintendent Terry Forker announced that the Indiana Department of Environmental Management had sent a letter saying the town was out of compliance with ammonia levels in the effluent leaving the town’s sewage ponds.
“We’re still not meeting what IDEM expects for us,” Forker told the council at that May meeting. “We’re not able to maintain the number. But we’ll get it figured out.”
According to Forker, as of May 12 the town was in compliance with the level of ammonia IDEM allows to be released. But the week before, the town was not.
Forker said the problem was hindered by the water temperature of the ponds. The microscopic bugs the town uses to break down the ammonia are sluggish until the water temperature reaches 50 degrees.
Forker was tasked with writing a letter to IDEM explaining the situation and proposing possible fixes.
The working theory discussed Tuesday involved some sort of nitrification inhibitor entering the sewer ponds, according to Councilman Darold Smolinske. That inhibitor is preventing the ponds from removing enough ammonia to meet IDEM standards.
Smolinske said the first step was to identify what the inhibitor is, and the second to trace it back to its roots. Smolinske said at this point, the town isn’t sure if the inhibitor is coming from an industrial chemical, something that is sprayed on farm fields or some unknown third source.
“They’ve got to find that,” Smolinske said.
The Albion Town Council approved the last of its phased-in sewage rate increases last September after the town spent approximately $800,000 to pay for what it thought was a fix to the problem.
The average household which uses 4,000 gallons of water saw their bill rise from $67.72 per month to $70.75, an increase of $3.53, according to figures provided by the town.
The town combines its sewage and water bills into one utility category, with sewage usage based on water consumption.
Three years ago, the council began to phase-in sewage rate increases in anticipation of state-mandated upgrades to its sewer lagoon system to reduce the amount of ammonia.
Another factor which necessitated the rate increases was the sewer department’s overall finances, the town said.
The new plant, which became operational in March 2019, involved first removing the old system, which forced air down into the ponds. The new system would have a series of aerator units embedded in the bottom of the second and third ponds. A baffle or curtain will also be placed in the second pond, which will hold the water in that section longer, allowing more time for the bugs to do their work.
