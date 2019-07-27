4 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Shanelle D. Byrer, 25, of the 1600 block of East High Street, South Bend, was arrested at 1:54 p.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Byrer was held without bond.
Vincent H. Chilcote, 21, of the 10900 block of East U.S. 20, LaGrange, was arrested at 7:50 a.m. by Noble County police on warrants charging theft, a Level 6 felony; and two counts of failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Chilcote was held on $10,000 bond.
Randly L. Heltzel, 26, of the 4500 block of Willard Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Thursday on a court order. No charging information provided. Heltzel was held without bond.
Heather N. Jones, 24, of the 900 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony. Jones was also held on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jones was held on $4,500 bond.
