LAGRANGE — The commissioners largely ignored the controversy created by their rejection of the LaGrange County Health Board’s October nomination of Dr. Tony Pechin to another four-year term as Health Officer at Monday’s regular commissioners’ meeting. Instead, they let their liaison, Commissioner Peter Cook, announced at the end of Monday’s meeting that the commissioners will not be meeting in executive session with the health board member as the health board has requested during the emergency meeting last week.
Cook said he learned after talking with the commissioners’ legal council that because the health officer is not a commissioners’ appointment, but instead nominated by the board of health, the Commissioners cannot attend an executive session with the members of the health board to discuss any issues they might have against Pechin.
Instead, Cook said, it will be up to the health board to appoint a health officer and then see if the commissioners approve of the nominee.
“I guess the health board going to have to decide what they want to do. Are they going to reappoint? I don’t know,” Cook said after the meeting.
The firestorm started at the commissioners’ last November meeting when they voted 3-0 to deny Pechin another term as health officer. Thanks to a change in the law in 2021, the commissioners for the first time have the final word on that nominee but are not involved at all in the process of selecting that person.
The health officer serves as the health department’s executive officer, and by law, must be a licensed physician. Programs offered by the health department, such as shot programs and WIC, operate under the umbrella of his license. Pechin has been the county’s health officer since 2000 and was in charge of the health department through the recent COVID-19 pandemic. It’s thought he upset one or more of the commissioners by ordering the Michiana Events Center closed for allegedly repeatedly violating the governor’s mandates to limit crowds at public events to 25 people or less, and requiring businesses to enforce the state’s mask mandate, but they will not public say
When he made the motion to deny Pechin another four-term term, Myers would only say he thought it was time for a change at the health department. He later said Pechin has done things while health officer “the commissioners did not approve of,” but declined to elaborate.
Historically, people who serve as LaGrange County health officers tend to serve several terms during the limited number of professionals in the community with the qualifications to hold the office. When members of the health board reached out to other local physicians asking if anyone was interested in the position, only two responded and neither was interested in taking over as health officer.
There was no item on the agenda to talk about the health board appointment, Ironically, the commissioners did make two appointments to the board of health, naming Charlie Ashcraft as the board’s newest member and returning Dr. Mike Conway to his seat on the board.
In other matters, the commissioners voted to reappoint Brenda Campos to the county’s Alcoholic Beverage Board. They also reappointed Nikki Heffelfinger to the LaGrange County Regional Utility District Board, Rita Lehner to the Library Board, and Freeman Miller and Sherri Johnson to the Plan Commission. They appointed Robert Bond, George Bachman, Jenny Mains, and Cole Miller to the local RDC board, and Jessica Linder, Cheri Perkins, and Brian Lambright to the CRV tax commission. Todd Perkins and Eric Knepp were returned to their seats on the drainage board.
In other business, Tharon Morgan, the LaGrange County Highway Department engineer, opened bids on three phases of local road projects. Those bids were taken under advisement and will be announced at the commissioners’ special end-the-year meeting on Dec. 29.
