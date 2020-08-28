ROME CITY — The development of a tract of land at the corner of C.R. 850E and East Gate Drive was the topic of discussion at Thursday night’s Rome City Plan Commission meeting.
Tuesday night’s meeting, which lasted close to two and a half hours, also included the board of zoning appeals.
After much discussion on the property owned by Rome City Properties LLC, the plan commission decided to table the issue.
Rome City Properties LLC was requesting the division of property into three initial lots with the potential of three additional lots at some point in the future.
The developer currently plans to utilize a road that is chip and sealed for now which would meet the regulations of the town. Upon adding houses to lots four, five and six the road would have to be improved to meet Rome City’s standards as it would be classified as a sub-division.
The upgrades to the road would have to include sidewalks and lighting along with a set width.
Developers said their hopes are eventually the town will take over maintenance of the road.
Terry Kopp, owner of the property said he isn’t sure if the development of lots four, five and six will ever take place.
“We want to try to preserve the integrity of the land,” Kopp said. “I want to keep as many trees as possible.”
The first house to be built on the property would be from Larry Young.
Upon tabling the decision on the development until the Sept. 17 meeting the plan commission encouraged the developer to meet with town administration to work out issues.
Plans will be presented again during the Sept. 17 meeting.
During the second meeting of the night the board of zoning appeals approved the construction of a pavilion in front of Fancy Flowers & Greenhouse located at 907 Kelly Street.
Dusty Newman, opened the business June 27, 2018.
The pavilion will replace a tent, which is currently located in front of the business.
Newman said the pavilion will be used for the business’ weekly farmer’s market. It will also be used to sell products throughout the spring, summer and fall.
“Our market is really growing,” she said.
Newman said the pavilion will be something that is easily accessible to elderly and handicap customers.
The final piece of business was a request by Lisa Hostetter, who owns property within the town. The request was to tear down an existing garage and construct a new one, which doesn’t meet the town’s setback requirements.
The request was denied.
Town Manager Leigh Pranger said if the building was going to be torn down, it would have to be improved, which means setback variance have to be met.
