KENDALLVILLE — Humane Society of Noble County’s shelter is doggone full these days because adoptable dogs — and cats — aren’t gone. The shelter currently has 35 dogs in its 40 kennels and 113 cats in its four cat rooms, a total of 148 animals needing a home.
And kitten season is coming.
Executive director Tracie Mullins said there are several reasons why the shelter is a capacity for companion animals. She and her staff have heard most of the excuses for surrendering a pet.
“The increase in dog food prices, the economy in general,” Mullins said. “The owner went back to work.”
“We also know when people give us a fib, but we will do what is best for the animal,” she said.
Mullins gave an example from last fall. People brought a mother dog and three puppies to the shelter, claiming that they were “found” dogs. The shelter staff wasn’t fooled, however.
The way the dog and her puppies interacted with the people clearly indicated that these people were the actual owners. The shelter took in the dogs despite the owners’ lie because it was in the best interest of the animals.
Some pet owners also surrender their pet because of a newborn baby in the household.
“We get a lot of people who have a baby, so they get rid of their dog,” Mullins said. “But the dog will acclimate to a baby. Please don’t get rid of your five-year- old family member.”
Mullins said the non- profit, 501c3 Humane Society of Noble County enjoys community support but can always use more foster volunteers and adopters. The shelter is a no-kill shelter, so running out of kennels is always a concern. Last week, Mullins said all 40 dog kennels were filled, but several adoptions took place this week that freed up some space.
The process to adopt a shelter pet begins with an application. Potential adotpers may come into the shelter in person or go online to www.humanesocietynoblecounty.org to get an application. Shelter staff then vet the potential pet parent in several ways, including a check with landlords and veterinarians. Shelter staff also ask about kids and other pets in the home and other circumstances that may affect the adoption.
Pet parents are given a trial adoption of two weeks, then evaluated to see if the adoption is working for both owner and animal.
The fee to adopt a dog is $100 each, and adoption fees for cats are only $20 each.
Mullins said the shelter is about to launch a free, trap-neuter-release program for feral cats, in partnership with Humane Fort Wayne, as a way to address populations that can be overwhelming to human communities and unhealthy for cats.
Beginning next week, the Noble County shelter will have three to five reservations per month to neuter or spay captured feral cats on the third Wednesday. People with reservations can live-trap their feral cats and bring them to the shelter the Tuesday before the procedure on Wednesday in Fort Wayne.
There is no cost to the public for this program, but donations are welcome.
One of the cat’s ears will be tipped to indicate it’s been fixed, then the cat is returned to the Noble County shelter on Wednesday evening to be released back into the area where it was found.
“The ferals won’t be able to reproduce, so there’s no litters and no tom cats,” she said.
The public is sometimes confused about the animal shelter’s work and what the shelter does and doesn’t do. Shelter workers are not like the stereotype of a dog catcher, running around neighborhoods with a net to snatch up strays or people’s pets.
Shelter staff plan to use the live trap-neuter-release program to target large cat colonies in various communities. Shelter staff also respond to police situations if needed, but they don’t respond to calls from the public to just pick up stray animals.
Mullins said the shelter is operated in a frugal way, and often collaborates with the DeKalb Humane Society for resources. Programs offered to shelters by pet product companies can reduce costs for such things as cat litter.
The Rome City food bank has pet food available for its clients, who may need food for their pets as well as themselves.
“If that’s keeping the pet in the home, we will give food,” Mullins said.
Donations that always needed are dog food, cat food, especially Kitten Chow for the coming kitten season, treats, toys, and cleaning supplies, such as Pine-Sol and papers towels, that are used in any home. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, or call 260-347-2563 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.