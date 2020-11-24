Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Alex Homister, 33, of the 12300 block of C.R. 50, Syracuse, was booked at 9:30 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Kristopher V. Grubb, 34, of Angola, was booked at 8:54 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Kerry J. Hawkins Jr., 18, of the 500 block of Mott Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:58 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Hawkins was held without bond.
Dominique L. Landry, 28, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony; and domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony. Landry was held without bond.
Daniel R. Mapes, 34, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:01 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Rodney A. Owens Jr., 30, of the 11900 block of Angling Road, Wolcottville, was booked at 10:01 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Austin K. Cox, 24, of the 9900 block of East C.R. 1000N, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. Sunday by the Indiana State Police on four warrants, including three warrants charging failure to appear for court. Cox was held without bond.
Cassandra L. Richards, 28, of the 300 bock of West Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 4:54 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Richards was held without bond.
