ALBION — Central Noble has already prioritized student safety, as seen in this week’s bus rollover that saw no serious injuries. Now, it’s time for the school board to set sights on another priority: Raising teacher pay.
In a special session Thursday, the board held a public hearing on its proposed contract between the school and the Central Noble Teacher’s Association.
Nobody but the board came to the hearing, but Superintendent Troy Gaff recapped the contract to the board with an emphasis on teacher pay.
“I don’t think we’ve given a raise like this in a long time, if ever, which is awesome, because our teachers deserve it,” Gaff said.
In working with the teacher’s association, Gaff said their goal was to increase pay without creating a larger gap between lower and higher salaries.
To do so, salaries will be raised by 4%, then topped off with a $2,500 base increase.
That makes it so the lowest-paid Central Noble teacher will make $36,636.50, and the highest-paid will make $67,496.01.
Gaff said these kinds of raises are what teachers deserve, and hopefully, it will keep them competitive in attracting good candidates for future teachers.
“It doesn’t put us at the top, but it definitely doesn’t put us second from the bottom, which is what we currently are,” Gaff said.
Another aspect of the pay plan is that it won’t place a new hire with the same experience and education as a current employee at a higher wage than what the existing teacher makes, Gaff said.
School board member John Fitzpatrick said he appreciated the smooth process of negotiating.
“I was certainly impressed with how the process went,” Fitzpatrick said.
Gaff agreed, adding that he was grateful for his relationship with the bargaining body.
“We’re blessed to have the relationship that we do,” Gaff said.
The contract will be up for approval at the next board meeting on Tuesday.
After detailing teacher pay, Gaff shifted focus to students who were in the bus rollover in his superintendent comments.
Watching the video of the inside of the bus during the accident was eerie for Gaff, but he said it illustrated just how important seat belts were in keeping the kids safe.
Including harness-style seat belts in all future buses was decided after a recommendation from Transportation Director and School Resource Officer David Worman and Bus Mechanic Kirk Magnuson.
In the video, Gaff said, when the vehicle flipped on its side, backpacks flew to the corners of the bus, but the kids stayed in their seats.
“When you watch the video of how it restrained the students, it did its job for sure,” Gaff said.
As for repairing or using parts from the brand-new bus, Gaff said that’s not a good idea.
“It’s totaled. The body is bent. The frame is bent,” he said. “The oil pan and transmission both have been ruptured.”
However, Gaff said he felt lucky that the accident was about as controlled as could be — weather wasn’t bad, the bus basically laid down on its side, every kid had their seat belt on and School Resource Officer Jason Koontz was on scene in two-and-a-half minutes.
“If you’re going to have (a bus) get in an accident, you want it to be your safest, newest and best-equipped, which this one was,” Gaff said.
It will take three to four months to get a new bus from Blue Bird, not including the time it takes for the school’s insurance to process the accident.
The next board meeting is Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. at the school’s central office.
