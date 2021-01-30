SHIPSHEWANA — When Carlos Jasso signed up to work as a reserve officer with the Shipshewana Police Department, he thought that unpaid reserve position would be a good stepping stone toward his goal of one day becoming an Indiana State Police trooper.
Some 19 years later, Jasso is still in Shipshewana.
Thursday night, Lieutenant Jasso stood before the town council as Shipshewana Town Marshal Tom Fitch presented Jasso with an award honoring his dedication to the small LaGrange County community.
Fitch recently promoted Jasso to rank of lieutenant, second in command behind Fitch. For the past 17 years, Jasso has served in a variety of roles for the department, from patrolman to its K-9 officer. Fitch said when there’s a need at the department or in town, Jasso is always there.
“He’s my friend, He’s been my right hand,” the marshal said of his newly minted lieutenant.
Jasso was a criminal justice student studying at Indiana University South Bend when he first showed up asking to join the Shipshewana Police Department’s reserve officer program. A Lakeland High School graduate, Jasso said he’d planned to finish up his degree in South Bend, and then apply to join the state police force. The reserve job in Shipshewana would give him some real-world experience which he thought would catch the eye of those who recruit for the ISP.
But the longer he worked in Shipshewana, the more he liked this job. He continued to work as a reserve officer for two years and then accepted a full-time job with the department. Over time, his responsibilities with the department grew, as did his rank. Patrolman Jasso became Corporal Jasso, then Sergeant Jasso, and now Lieutenant Jasso.
Fitch said he admires Jasso’s commitment to the community and the Shipshewana Police Department.
“Carlos has dedicated a lot of his life to this community, Fitch said. “He’s always some you can count on to step up when you need him.”
Fitch said he felt it was important to bring Jasso before the board and acknowledge his contributions to the community and the town’s police department.
Jasso admitted it’s been interesting being a police officer in a town with a population of hundreds that some days swells to tens of thousands of people on its streets or in its stores for special events and celebrations. One of his most memorable moments came during the town’s Lighted Parade several years ago when a man who arrived early to get a good seat began to feel that others were unfairly crowding him out of his spot, and lashed out, eventually brandishing a weapon. Jasso called for backup and finally wrestled the armed man to the ground.
“That was the longest couple of minutes in my life,” Jasso said of that moment.
Jasso added that he’s honored Fitch acknowledged his work with a promotion and an award.
“It validates all the time and effort I’ve put in as a police officer,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.