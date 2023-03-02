KENDALLVILLE — The story of two mismatched roommates —uptight, neat freak Felix Ungar and go-with-the-flow slob Oscar Madison — comes to the Community Learning Center stage in Gaslight Playhouse’s production of “The Odd Couple.”
Performances are Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 per person for adults; and $15 per person for students K-12 and senior citizens.
The Gaslight production features Devon Fansler as the finicky Felix and Serek Palmer as the slovenly Oscar in the lead roles.
In an interesting twist, their poker-playing cronies are women. They are Madge, played by Jennifer Strong; Rose, played by Cynthia DeCook; Vanessa, played by Abby King-Cole; and Speed, played by Jo Drudge.
Bonnie Koontz and Cathie Kreigh portray Gwen and Cecile Pigeon, the giggly neighbors in the upstairs apartment.
“The Odd Couple,” a play written by Neil Simon, has graced stage and screen in countless versions. Two suddenly single pals — a sloppy sportswriter and a fastidious news writer — strain their friendship by becoming roommates and unconsciously repeating the same mistakes they made in the marriages they just left.
Michael Johnston directs Gaslight’s version of this show.
“I want to bring a little piece of Broadway to Kendallville,” Johnston said during a recent rehearsal. “This show will open 58 years to the day, March 10, of the original production at the Plymouth Theater in New York.”
Johnston said the appeal of “The Odd Couple” is that the audience can relate to the play’s situation. Everyone knows someone like Oscar and Felix.
“If you don’t have one in your family, you have one in your friends group,” the director said.
The show has been performed both versions, with male and female leads. Scenes will be performed on a hybrid set, with traditional physical set pieces and abstract elements on the large LED screen on the CLC stage.
Johnston thinks his cast of women as poker-playing buddies brings Gaslight’s production into the 21st century.
“It’s absolutely comical,” he said.
The lesson in watching Oscar and Felix struggle with their differences is found in the outcome.
“We may lose our patience, we may lose all that we have,” Johnston said. “But we can value in ourselves at the end of the day.”
A long list of famous actors have played the roles of Felix and Oscar.
“The Odd Couple” premiered on Broadway at the Plymouth Theatre on March 10, 1965, starring Walter Matthau as Oscar Madison and Art Carney as Felix Ungar. Matthau won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a play, which also won awards for Best Author, Best Direction of a Play and Best Scenic Design. The show was nominated for Best Play.
The 1968 film version starred Jack Lemmon as Felix and Matthau as Oscar. The pair of actors would later play similar roles of mismatched friends in two films, “Grumpy Old Men” and “Grumpier Old Men.”
Tony Randall as Felix and Jack Klugman as Oscar starred in the original television series, which premiered on ABC on Sept., 24, 1970. The series ran until 1975.
In 1970, the McMaster Shakespearean Players performed “The Odd Couple” with Martin Short as Felix, Eugene Levy as Oscar, and Dave Thomas as Murray; all three actors would later find fame as cast members of SCTV.
In 1994, a version of the play moved to The Kings Theatre, Glasgow, and toured Scotland, starring Gerard Kelly as Felix, Craig Ferguson as Oscar and Kate Anthony as Gwendolyn Pigeon.
In 1996, Klugman and Tony Randall reprised their roles from the TV series for a three-month run at the Theatre Royal in Haymarket, London. The production was an effort to raise money to support Randall’s National Actors Theatre.
In a 1997 issue of Premiere magazine, comedians Billy Crystal and Robin Williams announced a possible stage revival, in anticipation of success of their film “Fathers’ Day” (1997). When that film failed at the box office, the Crystal–Williams revival was abandoned.
Editor’s Note: The author of this report serves as a member member of the Gaslight Playhouse board of directors.
