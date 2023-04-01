Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Brittany D. Alexander, 27, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was booked at 10:32 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Benjamin Greene, 44, of the 500 block of Chicago Avenue, Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested at 1:32 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Greene was held on $2,500 bond.
Ana L Herrera, 45, of the 600 block of Linconway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:38 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Herrera was held on $1,000 cash bond.
Alyssa N. Jeffries, 25, of the 1300 block Center Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Jeffries was held on $1,500 bond.
Joshua L. Mault, 37, of the 900 block of Madison Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:12 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Mault was held without bond.
Lisa M. Smith, 40, of the 400 block of Mill Street, Churubusco, was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Smith was held without bond.
Megan L. Snavley, 30, of the 700 block of Jackson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Snavley was held without bond.
Chaneese C. Wilson, 30, of the 22000 block of Wabash Avenue, Goshen, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Monday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Billie J. Childress, 40, of the 00 block of East Spring Street, Peru, was booked at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jose M. Trejo, 23, of the 4800 block of Montrose Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:52 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Trejo was held without bond.
Angelia F. Caudill, 32, of the 1600 block of Progress Drive, Kendallville, was at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Caudill was held without bond.
Arthur H. Charles, 64, of the 400 block of East Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was booked at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Christopher J. Clugston, 49, of the 400 block of Granada Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Clugston was held without bond.
Adam M. Eary, 40, of the 2400 block of Fairfield Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:51 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Eary was held without bond.
Anthony J. Muniz, 29, of the 1100 block of East Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Muniz was held without bond.
Amir M. Simpson, 26, of the 4900 block of Township 312, Millersburg, Ohio, was arrested at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Simpson was held on $2,500 bond.
Zachary R. Coburn, 29, of the 8000 block of Tippecanoe Drive, Walkerton, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Coburn was held on $2,500 bond.
Russell P. Coplin, 33, of the 100 block of First Street, Avilla, was arrested at 8:04 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of reckless driving and violation of condition, modification or revocation of specialized driving privileges. Coplin was released on his own recognizance.
Domingo L. Jimenez, 28, of the 100 block of West Rush Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Jimenez was held on $2,500 bond.
Joel E. Ortiz, 20, of the 7000 block of Armando Street, Donna Hidalgo, Texas, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and minor consume an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Ortiz was held on $2,500 bond.
