KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville board of works took care of business in a brief meeting Tuesday morning, paying its bills and hiring a new employee for the street department.
Board members Don Gura, Jim Dazey and Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe approved and annual fee of $13,995 to Boyce/Keystone/Komputrol of Daleville, Indiana, for licenses, software updates and maintenance for the city’s software. The software is used for fund and device management, payroll, and billing functions.
The board accepted the lowest quote of two to buy bank gravel to install around the wastewater treatment plant’s clarifiers as part of the compliance plan for the Environmental Protection Agency. Clifford Aggregates will supply the gravel at $10.85 per ton, delivered, up to a maximum of $10,000. Hixson Sand and Gravel had submitted a quote for $13.75 per ton, delivered.
WET Environmental Engineering was paid $8,415 for its services in June for professional and chemical engineering, certified operator consulting and computer-aided design services for the city.
Preston Walkup, who just turned 18, will join the street department as a full-time heavy equipment operator, effective Tuesday. Walkup has already been working as a part-time employee. Street department superintendent Brian Strange praised Walkup as a good worker and a good fit for the department.
