INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs has announced an Operation Holiday Program to assist eligible veterans and their families.
Veterans who are experiencing financial hardship this holiday season can apply at in.gov/dva.
The Military Family Relief Fund is sponsoring Operation Holiday Program, which would provide $300 per dependent child in the household and $200 per household for a holiday meal.
“It’s a great program,” Noble County Veterans Services Officer Mike Clouse said. “If a veteran is in need of some help, they can get some.”
According to program guidelines, the applicant’s household income cannot exceed two times the poverty guideline.
The program ends Dec. 30.
Applicants will need to provide:
• DD-214 — The Defense Department issues to each veteran a DD-214, identifying the veteran’s condition of discharge: honorable, general, other than honorable, dishonorable or bad conduct.
• W-9
• direct deposit form
• proof of income
• bank statement
• direct deposit form
• proof of child’s dependency; and
• proof of child’s residency.
Clouse holds office hours in the new county annex, 109 N. York St., on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Off-hours appointments can be made by calling the veterans services office at 636-1298, at Clouse’s cell phone at 750-1230 or by emailing him at mclouse@nobleco.org.
Clouse encouraged all veterans to take full advantage of the assistance this is available. For example, if a veteran’s furnace goes out and the finances aren’t there to fix it, an application can be made to the Military Family Relief Fund.
“That’s what that fund is for,” Clouse said.
Clouse can help veterans apply for assistance or assist those wishing to sign up for special government programs, including the veterans’ health benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.