ROME CITY — The last trace of what once was The Way College will disappear this week, as demolition has begun on four residential dormitories on the campus of the Mother of Mercy Center. The project is part of the Mother of Mercy Foundation’s ongoing effort to restore the historic Kneipp Springs property to its former glory.
Operators at Eshleman Excavating of Kendallville fired up equipment Monday morning and within minutes, half of the first building was in rubble. Within the week, all four buildings and a line of trees on the west side of the property will give way to a new parking lot and a clear view of the chapel and nuns’ residence from the west.
The Way College installed the four manufactured buildings in the 1980s as residential housing. Each building has four sections that arrived on trucks and were assembled onsite.
Larry Young, a board member of the Mother of Mercy Foundation, is serving as project coordinator. He said the demolition process has taken months to plan and the strategy has shifted to meet Indiana Department of Environmental Management requirements.
The first plan had been to do a controlled burn with the Orange Township Fire Department for training, but Young said IDEM would only permit burning of tree wood and untreated lumber.
“Too much drywall had been removed, so it was not valuable for training for the fire department,” he said.
Young said demolition is the more costly option because all the debris must be hauled to a landfill and disposed of according to regulations, but worth it to be rid of the nuisance buildings, an eyesore on the western side of the campus.
“Our goal is to set up for success for the next 110 years,” Young said.
Young said he and Al Langskamp, president of the foundation board, envision retreats, conferences and other functions on the 67-acre property, which has undeveloped areas to the southwest of the historic chapel, sanitarium and nuns’ residence.
Young, who was an investor with the former owner, Blue Chip USA, said there is great potential for the property if accessibility issues, adequate parking and interior renovations are addressed.
Young said he chose Josh Molen, owner of Eshleman Excavating, for the work because Molen is a local business owner and understands the needs at the historic property.
Molen estimated the demolition will take three to five days, with the stone immediately laid for the parking lot.
