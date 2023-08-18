LIGONIER — LigTel Communications is looking to the future with a goal of bringing fiber optic internet services to the seven counties in its service area. A brand-new building opened this spring in downtown Ligonier to help the company serve its customers.

On Tuesday, LigTel hosted the Ligonier Chamber Commerce’s monthly luncheon meeting with a record attendance by Chamber members. General manager Mike Troup gave a short presentation and tour after lunch by Fashion Farm.

