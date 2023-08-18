LIGONIER — LigTel Communications is looking to the future with a goal of bringing fiber optic internet services to the seven counties in its service area. A brand-new building opened this spring in downtown Ligonier to help the company serve its customers.
On Tuesday, LigTel hosted the Ligonier Chamber Commerce’s monthly luncheon meeting with a record attendance by Chamber members. General manager Mike Troup gave a short presentation and tour after lunch by Fashion Farm.
Troup has been a LigTel employee for 20 years and the general manager since October 2022.
Troup said LigTel began in an office down the block that later served as a doctor’s office. LigTel Communications was founded as the Ligonier Telephone Company in Ligonier, Indiana in 1896 by Harry Inks. The company is still family-owned and based in Ligonier.
Products have expanded from the original phone service to the current goal of deploying fiber optic cables to bring internet, television and telephone services to its residential and business customers.
Troup said the new building was completed this year, with plans to renovate the old building to the south.
New staff offices include desks where employees my work sitting or standing. Kitchens are on both floors. Both floors have expansive windows with views of Ligonier’s downtown.
The lobby on the first floor is the customer service area and accounting. The second floor has a board room, training room and outdoor balcony with picnic tables.
Troup told Chamber members that LigTel will continue to pursue state grants to bring fiber optic cables to underserved rural areas. He said it costs $50,000 to $60,000 to build a mile of fiber optics. He showed samples of the fiber optic cables currently in use, noting the LigTel is burying its fiber optic lines and that the fiber optic cables contain no copper wires.
In other business, Chamber members were reminded to pays their dues. The next Chamber luncheon is Tuesday, Sept. 19 at noon at Ligonier United Methodist Church.
