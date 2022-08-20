EMMA — Westview’s new school high school principal, Tim Wilson, recalled that during his job interview for the open principal’s position, he was what was the first thing he’d change if he were given the job. His answer was a single word.
“Nothing,” he told the committee. “There might be a few things here or there that need to be tweaked, but I wouldn’t change a thing.”
That ‘don’t fix what isn’t broken’ attitude comes from a veteran administrator, a man whose already spent more than a decade of his career as a school administrator. Wilson came to Westview this summer following 13 years in the principal’s office at Norwell Middle School.
Wilson said Westview’s reputation for excellence made taking this new job a real dream comes true. Wilson replaces former Westview principal Rich Cory, who left that position after 14 years to explore new opportunities in the business world.
Just six weeks into the job, Wilson said he’s already impressed with the staff, and their devotion to ensuring students get the best education possible
“This school has wonderful teachers and wonderful programs,” he said.
The only stumbling block Wilson found when he arrived in Emma was a difference in lingo to describe the work being done in the school classrooms.
“What I mean by that is, schools, for the most part, do most of the same things, but many of those things are called by different names,” he said. “So I’ve been in meetings where we’re talking about something, and my mind I was someplace else because I thought they were talking about something it wasn’t.”
Wilson came to teaching later in life. After working in a print shop, he waited until he secured a night shift to start classes in education, working nights and studying by day.
His first job was that of a fourth-grade teacher, and later, he moved to teach first-grade. He also started working toward his Masters in Administration from IPFW. From there, he moved into a position as an assistant principal and later became a principal.
Just a week into the new school year, Wilson is already working hard to put names to all the new faces he sees in the Westview hallways each day. He also said he’s working hard to build solid relationships with the school’s teachers and staff.
“The key is to build good relationships with the teachers,” Wilson explained. “I feel like we’re really starting to connect. Once I have that, I think everything else just kind of takes care of itself.”
A large portion of the job is evaluating teachers at Westview. Wilson said he’s pleased with the professionalism he’s witnessed so far.
“I tell my teachers I need the best that you have,” he said. “I don’t use the evaluation as a weapon. I think if you do that, you’re going to create major problems. I think that we should be able to have a conversation, collaboration, and, cooperation with each other. And no surprises. We’re always going to be talking and sharing and moving forward.”
Wilson said he and Westview Junior High Principal Elias Rojas are already working together and starting to gel as a team.
I enjoy talking with him,” Wilson said of his conversations with Rojas. “He’s pretty talented, someone you can talk to you about what going on.”
He said another important role a principal does is to meet with and speak to parents.
Wilson will spend a lot of his time as principal meeting and talking with parents about their child. Sometimes, those conversations can become confrontational, and Wilson said that’s okay.
“You have to remember, these parents are advocating for their children,” he said. “People want someone to be heard. They don’t always need you to solve an issue so much they wanted to be heard. So you listen to them.”
Wilson added he doesn’t always have to agree with parents when they talk.
“You know, it’s okay to agree to disagree, but we certainly have to be a good listener, I think that’s the key,” he added. “Don’t try to solve everything so fast. Hear what they’re saying. To be honest, I absolutely love talking to parents and students. The tone you’ll get from me is the tone that everybody gets from me. I don’t want to be a person that models an aggressive person. I don’t want to be someone who’s going to be all yelling at you”
Coming from Norwell, Wilson said he has a good understanding of the unique culture that makes Westview unlike any other school district in the state.
“I want everyone to understand I’m here to be part of this community,” he said. “I want people to know they can trust me so that if they need help, advice, or anything that might come their way, I’m available.”
Wilson said his immediate goal is to bump up the level of school pride shown by the students.
“I would like to do a little bit more with school pride, not that they don’t already have school pride here,” he explained. “ But I think Westview is in some sort of way almost a hidden secret. And I wonder why that is. And that’s what I told the kids. I think we need to, maybe, celebrate each other more. Maybe will have a few more pep sessions to help celebrate the school and its students.”
