Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Nicholas A. Crager, 27, of the 400 block of Lewis Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:44 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Crager was held on $2,500 bond.
Steven J. Messer, 34, of the 2200 block of Kendall Street, South Bend, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Timothy S. Smith, 55, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 2:02 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Smith was held on $2,500 bond.
Karis D. Weaver, 29, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Weaver was held without bond.
Taylor J. Havert, 25, of the 600 block of Front Street, Rome City, was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Sunday by Rome City police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Havert was held without bond.
Robert E. Hutcherson, 31, of the 9400 block of East C.R. 300N, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:28 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance, a Class C misdemeanor. Hutcherson was released on his own recognizance.
Jade Kramer, 26, of the 5100 block of East C.R. 0225N, LaGrange, was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Sunday by Rome City police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Kramer was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.