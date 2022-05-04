ALBION — The driver of an SUV that struck a car in a rural Cromwell area intersection, killing two, is now facing two Level 4 felony charges for those deaths after police allege he had marijuana in his system.
Efrain L. Murillo, 27, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, is facing two counts of operating a vehicle with a controlled substance of its metabolite in the blood causing death, a Level 4 felony.
A Level 4 felony carries potential penalties of two to 12 years in prison and fines up to $10,000, if convicted.
According to court documents, Murillo was the driver of a 2013 Ford Explorer that crashed in the intersection of C.R. 200N and C.R. 900W in Noble County on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 2021.
A police report issued on Thanksgiving stated that Murllo's vehicle entered the intersection and struck a 2010 Dodge Charger, with both vehicles sustaining major damage.
Reconstruction of the accident by Indiana State Police determined that Murillo's vehicle was traveling south on C.R. 900W with a pre-impact speed just shy of 60 mph when it struck the other vehicle, "indicating that Murillo failed to stop, or even slow down, at the stop sign," according to court documents.
Upon arrival, Noble County Sheriff's Deputies found two people in the Charger, Terrence Suddon, 20, of Syracuse, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver, Riley Simpson, 20, of Milford, who suffered extensive injuries and died before she was able to be transported to a hospital.
Murllio's vehicle was located farther out in a field, resting on its side, with extensive damage. Murillo was out of the vehicle when police arrived — witnesses told officers that he was able to get out of the driver's seat on his own — while a passenger, Fernanda Ruvalcaba, had be extricated by emergency responders. Both were transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for their injuries.
Indiana State Police Trooper Richard Williams went to the Fort Wayne hospital and received consent to take a blood draw, which is standard procedure in fatal car accidents.
The blood draw was submitted to the Indiana Department of Toxicology for analysis, with results returning on Jan. 3, reportedly showing the presence of Delta-9 Carboxy THC and Delta-9 THC, metabolites of the psychoactive substances found in marijuana.
Court documents don't detail any further information about the THC in the police allegations. Metabolites from marijuana can be detectable in hair for up to three months in some cases as well as in urine for a period of days or weeks.
THC in the blood stream, however, typically is only detectable for a period of up to approximately 36 hours.
Murillo has a limited criminal history, with two past misdemeanor charges for operating without a license. He was convicted of one Class A misdemeanor in 2014, with a second case in 2017 put on pretrial diversion and later dismissed on successful competition of the diversion period.
