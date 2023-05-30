EMMA — In a ceremony that’s as unique as is this western LaGrange County community, Westview Jr. High School wished about half of their eighth-grade students well Friday afternoon, sending them off into the world to start the next journey in their lives.
Nearly half of the school district’s eighth-grade class, Amish students, opt to end their education after completing the eighth grade. This year’s eighth-grade class was big, with about 180 students. School officials sent those students leaving school off in style Friday hosting a promotion ceremony not at all that unlike the graduation ceremony the school will host for its graduating seniors.
“It’s a bittersweet day,” said Elias Rojas, principal of Westview Junior High School.
Rojas said the school district has a unique dual challenge, knowing that half of its students will leave school at the end of their eighth-grade year.
“We have to prepare these students to be successful and enable them with the skills they’ll require as they go out into our local community looking for entry-level jobs,” he said. “We have to be very cognizant to position them in a way that they will be employable, whether that’s with their family business or other local employers. We owe it to them.”
Students were recognized for their achievements throughout the school year, including awards for attendance, Spanish, art, algebra, math, English and honors English, history, science adult roles and responsibilities, ag, fitness, and health. Four students are recognized with a special Citizenship Award.
Westview is the only school in the area that celebrates its eighth-grade students in this fashion. at this magnitude. Westview School District Superintendent Randy Miller said Friday’s ceremony is a chance to acknowledge the support the school district receives from its community.
“We have a unique community and this is a unique opportunity to celebrate education and our time together,” he said.
When speaking to the class, Rojas reminded the students just how many people had a hand in helping them reach this milestone.
“It takes a village,” he said, thanking the student’s parents, grandparents school staff, and teachers for their part in educating each student. “Thank you for having a heart for children.”
