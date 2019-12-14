Central Noble bolsters lifelong literacy with one school, one book

ALBION — Reading to little ones is good for their brains, and good for family bonding. But when kids get into elementary school, much of that shared book time goes away.
However, recognizing the potential continuing to read together carries for a family and school community, Central Noble Elementary has a hand in promoting literacy outside school walls.
That’s why, three or four years ago, the school launched its one school, one book program, which has each kid, parent and staff member read the same book together.
Central Noble Elementary Principal Jared Knipper said the school usually does two books per year, but with this round, he enlisted the help of librarian Katy Knox to pick the book and coordinate activities around it to get kids excited about reading.
“I wanted to try to find a book that was a good balance of interest for the older kids, but still one that the younger kids would be able to understand and enjoy,” Knox said.
She found “The One and Only Ivan,” a story told from the first-person point of view from a gorilla named Ivan who lives at a mall with other zoo animals.
The book has a 4.3 out of 5 score on Goodreads and has a movie coming out next fall. But aside from its popularity, Knox could see some valuable themes for kids to explore in its pages.
“The main thing that jumped out to me was friendship and loyalty,” Knox said. “I mean, I think the kids really identified with that and just kindness.”
And Knox saw that the kids definitely picked up on how engaging the story of Ivan was.
“I only have about 20 pages each night that the families read together, but I had so many kids come in and tell me, ‘Oh, we couldn’t stop reading,’” Knox said.
Central Noble’s house system would participate in book-based activities, too. Near the end of the reading schedule, the school served banana splits to the kids, and while reading, kids could put together an art gallery like one of the characters in the book did.
Knipper said the option for families to opt out of the reading program is always available, and some did with this book, since it looks at the harsh reality of some zoos that don’t contribute to conservation. But, around 98% of families still participated, he said.
The idea of a book spanning grade levels is a unique one, an idea that departs from the rigid reading levels children’s books are prescribed.
“We’re trying to create a culture where that’s not the norm,” Knipper said of the program. “We believe that the knowledge that they gain from the book is a little more important than what level they are.”
Knox said schools are starting to move away from assigning books with the same reading level to the kids who meet those parameters.
“That’s changed a lot,” Knox said,” just in the last year or two.”
But it’s something that has added to a feeling of unity within the school community, since everyone is on the same page, literally and figuratively.
“Any classroom, any grade level, any family, you could ask, what was going on? What did you think about this part? What did you like about that?” Knox said.
And as someone whose life is dedicated to instilling a love of books in children, getting to organize the program and see its success is rewarding to Knox.
“I’ve had kids actually come back and ask for other books by the same author,” Knox said. “It just really brought a lot of joy.”
