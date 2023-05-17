KENDALLVILLE — These students are about to go pro.
While high school athletes signing letters of intent to play sports at college as amateurs, Impact Institute students who took part in a letter-signing event Wednesday are getting ready to make bank, using their skills picked up in their vocational classes and heading into their post-school careers.
On Wednesday, 27 Impact Institute seniors took part in the event, signing letters of intent with employers who will be welcoming them to their payroll after graduation. And that's only a part of the Class of 2023, as some students were too "shy" to take part in the public event.
It's the fourth year Impact has hosted a letter signing to recognize and honor its graduates as they take their first step into the workforce.
Impact offers 14 different vocational education programs and serves about 600 students total from 13 northeast Indiana school districts.
"It's a real privilege for us to be able to recognize these students today," Impact Institute Executive Director Jim Walmsley said. "Work is important, but being a good person is important, being good employees and being a good member of your community."
Walmsley noted that for years schools heavily pushed kids toward college, but the pendulum has been swinging back and educators are more and more recognizing that four-year degrees aren't for all students and many can find great careers right out of school, with the right training and motivation.
He noted that two years ago, his son took part in an Impact signing event and now is entering the third year of his plumbing apprenticeship in Fort Wayne, loving the work and his prospects.
"For many, many decades, including the time I was in school, the four-year degree was viewed as the measure of success. It's a measure of success, but it's not the only measure of success," Walmsley said.
In today's workforce, the most important things employers are looking for in new hires is consistent attendance and a good work ethic. Walmsley said those are things students have to decide and practice for themselves, but Impact works to get its students some technical education that will hopefully give them a leg up on other entry-level workers.
"The next part that comes in is that knowledge and skill base. That's a partnership," Walmsley said.
Guest speaker Tom Leedy of the Kendallville-based Dekko Foundation spoke to the graduates briefly, sharing the mission of the foundation to support youth education in hopes of people becoming self-sufficient in adulthood and economically free.
Founder Chet Dekko built his wealth in the manufacturing sector both in northeast Indiana and other states by employing workers just like those skilling up at Impact for a career in industry.
While teens often get asked "What are you going to do after high school?" Leedy said the Dekko Foundation likes to also add on "And why are you going to do it?"
"It just prompts you to think through your next step," Leedy said.
Leedy congratulated the students on figuring out what their next steps are right now and offered his best wishes as they start their new careers this summer.
Following that, students took part in signings with parents and their employers. In the morning session, 13 students signed while 14 took part in an afternoon session.
Students from the auto body collision repair, construction trades, cosmetology, health occupational education and primary health care, marine service technology, precision machining, culinary and welding programs all took part.
Those graduates will be heading all over northeast Indiana to jobs in workplaces including FCI Construction in Auburn; Great Clips barber shops in Columbia City, Angola, Kendallville and Auburn; Smart Styles and Jagged Edge salons in Kendallvillve; Parkview Health DeKalb; ONXX Tools in Avilla; Shepherd's Chevrolet GMC in Kendallville; X-Y Tool & Die in LaOtto; and Metal Technologies in Auburn among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.