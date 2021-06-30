STROH — After canceling its annual summer street festival Stroh Days last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Stroh fire department officials are hoping to make this Friday and Saturday’s two-day event the best Stroh Days celebration yet.
Stroh Days returns to Stroh starting this Friday for a town-wide garage sale, kicking off at 8 a.m. A fire department sponsored corn hole tournament starts in the lot next to the fire station at 6 p.m. An annual pie-eating contest starts at 7 p.m.
Friday’s highlight is the annual “Blue Light Parade.” Cars participating in that the parade will start lining up at the Stroh Church of Christ shortly before dusk. The parade then winds its way through town and along Big Turkey Lake just after sunset.
Tyler Terry, Stroh’s fire chief, said the annual summer celebration serves a couple of important roles in the community.
First, he said, it lets neighbors spend a little time getting reacquainted while at the same time having a little fun. Stroh Days also is an important opportunity for the fire department to raise funds by hosting the corn hole tournament and hog roast dinner. The fire department uses any of the money it raises during this event to help replace and update outdated fire department equipment as well as fund training sessions.
The town-wide garage sale resumes Saturday morning at 8 a.m. An annual 5K Run/Walk also takes to the streets of Stroh starting at 8 a.m.
Stroh’s Classic Car Cruise-In kicks off at night next to the fire station. Participants for the annual Stroh Day’s parade will start lining up at 10 a.m. in the Stroh Church of Christ parking lot. That parade takes to the streets at 11 a.m.
A hog roast at the fire station starts serving up food right after the parade. A portable stage set next to the fire station will start hosting bands at 11:45 a.m.
The LaGrange County Sheriff Office K-9 officers will begin demonstrating their skills after the parade.
