KENDALLVILLE — Reminder: Facade grants are available to more than just Main Street buildings.
Wednesday morning was a good refresher on that as the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission approved a $10,937.57 facade grant for Yoder & Jessup law office off Fairview Boulevard.
The owners were seeking a facade grant to replace windows and doors at 513-517 Professional Way, a block of commercial building off the west side Fairview Boulevard between U.S. 6 and Dowling Street.
The total project cost for the work will run $21,875.14 for the upgrades, with the redevelopment commission funding half with its 50/50 facade grant program.
Back in July 2021, the RDC had funded facade grants for painting work on the commercial strip, funding $10,500 for the three units owned by Yoder & Jessup as well as $7,000 for the NEI Association of Realtors and $3,500 for Tangles Salon, all of which share space in the complex.
The facade grant was one of a few the commission gets for properties outside of the downtown Main Street corridor, but other parts of the city also are eligible for 50/50 grants.
In 2020, Kendallville combined its then-two tax-increment-financing districts, the Downtown TIF on Main Street and the Eastside TIF centered around Walmart, formered a third TIF district comprised of about two dozen non-contiguous properties mostly along U.S. 6 and expanded the allocation areas where TIF money can be spent to include all of Main Street from Drake Road to U.S. 6 and the entire U.S. 6 corridor from the city's east end to the city's west end.
In the two years since, the board has only seen a smattering of facade grant requests from businesses off of Main Street, but owners within the Fairview Plaza as well as just about any property fronting the highway — and a few set back off the road like the Kendallville VFW which received a grant for a new electronic sign board — are also eligible.
Facade grants provide 50% matching up to $15,000 for businesses seeking to make improvement to their building. Kendallville's program includes roof repairs which many communities don't fund as part of their facade grants, making the city one of the more generous programs in small-town Indiana.
Even without the impact of many grants from the U.S. 6 corridor, Kendallville has seen greatly increased interest in its facade program over the last five years.
The commission has an annual budget of $100,000 set out for facade grants and it's almost tapped out that amount this year. In its April meeting, the board doled out more than $40,000 in grants in one sitting.
With three months to go in the year, the commission had just over $10,000 left available to give out unless it decides to move over an additional amount to accommodate late-breaking grants it might receive before year's end.
In other business Wednesday, the redevelopment commission:
• Discussed the possibility of contracting with a financial consultant to complete a "lost revenue" study, trying to quantify how much the city is losing due to have about a 20% vacancy rate in downtown.
Board members appeared open to the idea, but had questions about the scope of services and what it might cost to have a report prepared.
"Maybe we should do that if we know how much it costs. Is that going to cost us $1,000 or $20,000 and is RDC the right organization to pay for it?" commission member Joe Sells said. "I'm not opposed to it, I just don't know those answers."
Kendallville Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson, who brought up the idea, said she could gather more information.
• Approved $211.80 to purchase two speed bumps that will be placed the alley behind west-side Main Street shops between Mitchell and William streets. The board had previously discussed speed bumps as a way to try to slow down cars driving too fast down the alley, which has back doors that outlet into the alley.
• Approved a change order resulting in an overall $2.53 decrease in the cost of paving work for the Orchard Street public parking lot. City engineer Scott Derby reported that the cost on the portion of the project the RDC funded, the lot improvements, was slightly more than $200 lower than expected, while the cost for the city's portion for work on the alley was slightly over $200 more, resulting in the small net decrease.
Commission members were overall pleased with the nearly $178,000 lot upgrade done by Niblock Excavating.
"The parking lot looks great," commission member Jim Jarrett said.
Derby reported that Indiana Michigan Power, which owns the street lights in the parking lot and recently completed an upgrade to LED lights, is also going to change to LEDs in other city-owned public parking lots in downtown.
• Received an update on plans to install a downtown audio system along Main Street. Derby reported that microphone equipment for the system as originally quoted was unavailable with a long backorder possibly extending as far as May 2023. The company offered a replacement in what Derby said he viewed as a "lesser" replacement at the same cost, so the city has opted simply to wait to get the microphones as ordered, since there's no immediate need to have the system up and running.
"It's kind of hard to say it's urgent when we've never had one," Sells agreed.
