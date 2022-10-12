KENDALLVILLE — Freedom Academy has relocated to a new home in the Community Learning Center in Kendallville, and the organization invites community members and media to visit the new space.
Freedom Academy will host an open house from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Room 105 at the Community Learning Center. The open house is an opportunity for community members to meet Freedom Academy leaders, tour the new space, and enjoy light refreshments.
“The Community Learning Center has proven to be a great partner to Freedom Academy, providing another connection to the community. Being at the center of workforce training and skill development is key to providing opportunities for those who want to be lifelong learners,” said Melissa Carpenter, executive director of Freedom Academy.
Freedom Academy has served the northeast Indiana region for more than 31 years, providing today’s workforce with high-quality, practical, relevant, hands-on, cost-effective skill development training. Freedom Academy’s offices and some training programs will be housed at the Community Learning Center, and the organization will continue to offer training at other strategic locations throughout northeast Indiana, including local career technical education centers (CTEs), the City of Angola Training Center, and on-site customized training for industries.
“The Community Learning Center is a natural fit for Freedom Academy, with a focus on connecting communities, strengthening lives, and securing futures. While we serve 12 counties, Kendallville is our home base, and we know our new location in the Community Learning Center will be a strong fit as we grow and continue to provide excellent training opportunities for our region’s workforce,” said Anita Shepherd, director of operations and client services for Freedom Academy.
Freedom Academy trains and certifies professionals in these areas:
• Basic Electricity
• Electricity Motor Controls
• Hydraulics and Pneumatics
• Programmable Logic Controllers
• Industrial Mechanics
• Automation and Robotics
• Welding
• CNC Machining
• Certified Clinical Medical Assistants (CCMA)
• Certified Nurses Assistant and QMA
• EMT
• Certified Business Professional
• Leadership Training and Soft Skills
• Noble County Tutoring for Kids
Since 1991, Freedom Academy has been fulfilling a mission “to enhance the quality of life for those who are willing to enrich their education” by providing quality, demand-driven workforce development and certification training in Northeast Indiana.
Freedom Academy is a private, non-profit workforce development training organization, initiated by the late Chester E. Dekko. Providing a dual thrust between public classes and private, on-site training for business and industry, Mr. Dekko’s vision carries on today.
The organization provides training and education in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and professional services. Freedom Academy courses are held in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties in northeast Indiana. Courses are led by instructors who are occupational experts with strong backgrounds and extensive on-the-job experience. For more information, visit freedomacademy.net.
Founded in 2019, the Community Learning Center in Kendallville strives to advance the self-sufficiency of all residents through collaborative, multi-generational programs and offerings. The Community Learning Center’s core beliefs further the community in the areas of health and wellness, work force and economic development and the performing and fine arts to support social and emotional well-being.
