LAGRANGE — The Arc of LaGrange County is asking that people remember those in need, like the clients that The Arc of LaGrange County serves when Giving Tuesday rolls around this year.
Slated for Dec. 3, Giving Tuesday is a global movement built around the idea of being generous, and at the same time unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world,
Created in 2012, Giving Tuesday was built around a simple idea: set aside a day each year to encourage people to do good in their community. Over the past seven years, Giving Tuesday has grown into a global movement aimed at inspiring hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
Arc, a not-for-profit organization, is committed to helping all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities realizing their goals of living, learning, working and fully participating in the community. Arc has created a workshop where its clients earn a steady paycheck by working building items in a factory-like setting under agreements Arc has with local manufacturers.
Deb Lambright, The Arc of LaGrange County’s development director, said those jobs give Arc clients a sense of pride that simply can’t be measured.
“Most people can’t wait for the weekend to get here so they can get away from work,” she said. “Our clients can’t wait for the weekend to get over so they can get back to work.”
Lambright said Arc clients will be doing their part on Giving Tuesday. Those individuals will be volunteering their time and efforts to help bag and carry out groceries at E&S Sales in Shipshewana, as well as manning the store floor at the Arc Thrift Store in Shipshewana.
In addition, Anthony Wayne Services, a Fort Wayne organization, has agreed to match any donation made to Arc on Giving Tuesday up to a total of $10,000. A check can be submitted to Arc at any time, but must be made out to The Arc of LaGrange County must be dated Dec. 3 in order to qualify for the matching grant program.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to be able to do more for our clients,” Lambright said.
