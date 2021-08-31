KENDALLVILLE — After Labor Day, Norfolk-Southern Railroad will be laboring on two Kendallville crossings.
Railroad crossings at Riley Street and Park Avenue in Kendallville are scheduled to close on Tuesday and are expected to remain closed for about two weeks, Kendallville city engineer Scott Derby said.
The crossings were originally planned to close Friday, but the railroad pushed that date back until after the holiday weekend.
While the city's eastern two crossings will be closed, Main Street — which was shut July 14 and reopened on Aug. 7 — will remain open for north-south traffic needing to cross the tracks.
Motorists could also bypass crossings by using overpasses on S.R. 3 or Allen Chapel Road.
The crossing closures are occurring as the railroad company replaces rails throughout Noble County.
The city had negotiated an earlier work date on Main Street in order to coordinate the closure with street repaving work that was happening downtown in order to reduce traffic for the paving contractor, although the Main Street work ran much longer than the mill and pave work downtown.
Main Street received a new crossing after workers had to tear out the aging concrete slabs around the rails and replaced it with an at-grade asphalt crossing.
Drivers shouldn't expect the crossings at Riley and Park to change, as those concrete pads around the rails are newer and in better condition and are expected to be kept in place.
Concrete pads have a much longer lifespan than an asphalt crossing, which needs to be replaced every two to three years. Concrete has a usable life of 10-plus years, while other products are available like rubberized solutions that hold up even longer.
