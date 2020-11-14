LAGRANGE — Lakeland Superintendent Dr. Eva Merkel said her decision to stop in-person learning and move the school’s students to e-learning for at least the next two weeks came down to a simple matter of numbers.
The school simply can’t find enough administrators, teachers, cafeteria workers and bus drivers to effectively run a school district.
COVID-19 quarantines are taking their toll on local education.
Thanks to a combination of sicknesses, close contacts and child care issues, the school district said it ran out of options. Merkel said she was forced to close the primary school on Wednesday, sending young students home to continue their educations online. She had hoped to keep the intermediate and Jr./Sr. high school students in the classroom throughout the remaining school week, but that plan came to an end Thursday afternoon when the decision was made to move all Lakeland students into e-learning Friday.
“We’ve had to throw in the towel early. We had a number of new people go down for a variety of things,” she said. “It’s a coverage thing.”
LaGrange County has become an epicenter for coronavirus infections, one of a handful of counties labeled as COVID-19 hotspots. State health care officials gave LaGrange County a red rating, the worst score possible, because of its high number of new cases, and its high positivity rating – 20.41%, second highest in the state.
Lakeland is not the only LaGrange County school dealing with staffing issues because of the virus. Prairie Heights School Corporation Superintendent Jeff Reed sent its seventh- and eighth-grade students home on Wednesday, shifting them to e-learning because of staffing shortages at that school.
Merkel estimated her staff is now down by about one-third overall. She added that most of the members of her staff now at home aren’t sick, but dealing with other effects of the virus.
“Some are sick, so they have to stay home. Some are in quarantine because they’ve come in contact with someone who is ill. Some are home because they have to take care of their children who are home because they have either been quarantined or, in the case of primary school students, aren’t in school. It’s really a combination of things.”
Students are scheduled to return to the classroom after the traditional annual Thanksgiving break. That puts them back in school on Monday, Nov. 30.
“We’re not closing down, we’re just taking a virtual break. Education will continue,” she said.
The state’s recent roll back from Stage 5 of its coronavirus recovery plan also is changing how after-school activates are being handled.
Lakeland was preparing to stage four performances of its musical, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” That production has now been pared back to one performance on Saturday, Nov. 21, and that performance is limited to parents only.
Additional restrictions were put in place for school sporting events. Right now, those events are limited to players, officials, school officials, and parents, said Westview Superintendent Randy Miller.
“We’d love to have fans in the stands, but until we’re out of the red, that’s what it will be,” he explained.
Westview, like other area schools, is struggling to keep its doors open. Miller said keeping enough staff on hand is becoming a bigger and bigger challenge, one that is re-evaluated each day.
“We right now have the coverage to continue on,” he added, “and every day we’ll look at it.”
Miller said Westview is prepared to send its students home and shift to e-learning and home-based education if needed, but called that option a last resort.
“We’re ready if we have to send students home, but we don’t want to be there long,” he explained.
Both Miller and Merkel pointed out that schools have proven to be one of the safest environments in the community. Schools have adhered to a series of strict safety protocols slowing or stopping the virus’s spread. As a result, the superintendents said, most cases of COVID that enter the schools arrive from the outside.
Miller said hearing Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb compliment schools for their fight against COVID was welcome.
“It was really nice to hear Gov. Holcomb give kudos to schools. He said that one of the safest places for people is in the schools,” Miller explained.
He said the community doesn’t always appreciate how hard schools work to keep students safe.
“We’re toeing the line,” Miller continued. “Schools are toeing the line harder than anyone else in our community. That’s why we’re not really seeing student-to-student or staff-to-staff spread. We just all have to do our part in our communities.”
Miller said one thing people can do to help schools stay safe is to limit the number of contacts they have with others outside of their homes.
“It’s really important for people to understand they need to limit their social bubble, limit that social circle that they’re in, and that will help us all,” Miller said.
“We all have to have composure and courage to do the right things People need to have a community inspired mindset,” he explained. “They have to take precautions. We all really just have to do our part in the community.”
