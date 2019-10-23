LAGRANGE — Get ready for more roadwork and the backups and driver’s headaches that come with lane restrictions.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced it is starting new work on both U.S. 20 and S.R. 5 this week.
Drivers using those roads can expect to see lane restrictions on U.S. 20, between S.R. 5 and C.R. South 600N, and U.S. 5, between U.S. 20 and C.R. 450N.
The work will improve the driving surface for motorists. Drivers are reminded to use caution and consider worker safety when driving through any construction zone.
This work is part of a $1.4 million project awarded to Brooks Construction to work on state roads in LaGrange, Elkhart and Huntington County. Work is expected to be completed sometime in mid-November, weather permitting.
