KENDALLVILLE — At some point in the future, a piece of machinery on Zach Harris’ farm is going to come apart.
Harris, a junior at DeKalb High School, will be able to fix the problem himself thanks to the Impact Institute, the area’s vocational cooperative, and — the Kendallville Police Department.
On Tuesday, the Impact Institute handed over a large metal target rack it had designed and fabricated to the KPD for use on its range. The rack has five metal targets, three smaller targets which will automatically reset themselves, and center-mass targets capable of taking rounds from an AR-15 or a .308 rifle.
The all-metal structure will likely last the lifetime of the students who designed and welded it together as part of Rex Rawles’ welding course.
Rawles has 48 students enrolled in his welding program.
“That’s the biggest year we’ve ever had,” Rawles, who has been an instructor with Impact for 15 years, said. “They had a waiting list. We hadn’t had that before.”
If students finished the 2-year program, they leave high school as certified welders.
“We try to take them to where they can go right into the workforce,” Rawles said.
Or use the skills on the farm, as Harris plans to do.
The instruction for the students is very much hands-on.
“I love that part of it, too,” Harris said.
The project brought to the school by the Kendallville Police Department wasn’t simply a matter of welding metal to metal — though there was plenty of that.
The target stand presented multiple challenges for the students. The top metal piece which holds the target had to be parallel to the ground, and the targets had to be installed at an angle so the bullets would not ricochet back at the shooters.
“Some welds were difficult,” Harris said. “You have to figure some stuff out on your own.”
The rack is built on wheels, making it easy for officers to maneuver.
Rawles estimated the KPD would have had perhaps $400 in purchasing the rack.
The old rack had been donated by Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters. The framing consisted of an old wooden swing set Waters had owned.
“When you’re a range master with no budget, you organize what you can,” Waters said.
The shoots drills and qualifying shooting done by his department had decimated the wooden frame. When shots hit the target, brass and metal fly off in all directions.
“It just splintered and destroyed the wood,” Waters said.
Enter Kendallville Police Department Patrolman Ben Jones and Detective Sgt. Angela Handshoe. Jones was aware of the condition of the old wooden rack, and he knew the skills taught at the Impact Institute.
“I thought it would be good experience for them,” Jones said. “They did an awesome job.”
Handshoe helped coordinate with the Impact Institute to get the project done.
Range shooting is a critical part of police training. Having a good workable shooting rack is critical.
Having such a rack made of heavy metal will ensure that training can be done for decades.
The advantage to the rack targeting system are several.
Paper targets quickly become unusable after they have been hit several times and need to be replaced. The metal targets installed by the Impact Institute will never wear out.
The top targets flip down when struck, creating a “ding” noise, then pop back up.
“It’s immediate feedback,” Handshoe said. “The benefit to those is they automatically reset.”
For the Impact students, it was something different they had to not only weld, but design. Rawles brought together first-year students who hadn’t done a project before. It’s the kind of teamwork that will be expected on a job site.
That welding of different students was Harris’ favorite part of the project, he said, “getting to work with new people… figuring out what they’re good at.”
For his part, Rawles was glad he could do something that would prove useful to the Kendallville Police Department.
“We love to do community projects where we can give back,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.