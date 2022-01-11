ALBION — Keeping pace with federal government guidelines, the Noble County Commissioners voted Monday to amend but extend a program for county employees who test positive for COVID-19.
In 2020, the federal government required that all county employees who tested positive for COVID-19 be given 10 paid days off. The cost of the program was later reimbursed by the feds through the CARES Act.
In 2021, the federal government did away with that policy. But the commissioners did offer employees five paid days off for those who had signed up for the county’s sick bank and had received a positive COVID-19 test, but those employees had to have only five days or less of traditional sick days available.
The five days were exactly half of the Centers for Disease Control’s requirement for anyone who tested positive to be quarantined for 10 days to stop the spread of the virus.
For 2022, the CDC has shrunk that recommended quarantine time to five days. After that five-day period, employees can return to work but they have to work a mask for an additional five days.
The commissioners voted Monday to allow up to two COVID-19 days but only for those employees:
• who can submit a positive test;
• in the voluntary sick bank program;
• who have five or fewer remaining sick days; and
• who have not taken COVID sick days already in the same calendar year.
According to Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel, employees who choose to join the sick bank program are required to donate one sick day. The original purpose of the sick bank was as a sort of insurance policy for those needing short-term disability.
A little less than half of the county’s total employee roster takes part in the sick bank program.
Knafel said the 2021’s COVID policy took a dent out of the sick bank but there are still hundreds of days in it.
Noble County employs receive a half sick day for every month worked, or six sick days per year. Unused sick day can be carried over, according to Knafel, but employees are only allowed to accumulate a total of 60 days.
If an employee is involved in the sick bank, he or she could use the county’s two COVID days and two days from their own sick day total.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners voted 3-0 get appraisals on 40 acres of land it owns to the north and east of the Noble County landfill.
The parcel in question consists of 70 acres, but the county highway department uses a portion for composting and wants to retain a portion for further potential use.
Commissioner Anita Hess is spearheading the effort.
The county had been leasing out approximately 21 acres of that plot of land to an area farmer, but that farmer has said he doesn’t intend on farming it this year.
The commissioners are leaning toward selling the 40 acre plot of land to help offset costs for its latest attempt at fixing its former landfill’s leachate problems.
On Nov. 22, Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman reported that the company installing trees on the old landfill site had completed its prep work, and would be back in the spring to plant the trees in the hopes of controlling the chemical waste daylighting to the surface.
In July, the commissioners got a cost proposal from Applied Natural Sciences Inc., a company that has had success controlling leachate by strategically planting trees that soak up the water, eliminating the carrying agent that moves the contaminants to the surface.
The proposal involves planting 47 trees at the landfill. Those 47 trees would come from three varieties — American sycamore, Sioux land poplars and weeping willows.
The cost install those 47 trees in specially designed wells would be $200,505.
The company also proposed a contract to provide oversight on the project to the tune of $43,620 over a three-year period.
In March, commissioners approved $20,600 for an initial study by Applied Natural Sciences Inc. At its most basic form, phytoremediation involves the planting of trees where groundwater is collecting. The trees soak up the groundwater and the chemicals.
Applied Natural Sciences Inc. has been engineering phytoremediation since 1988.
It is hoped that by selling the land in question, the county can pay some of the cost of the new attempt.
“It’s not really doing anything,” Hess said of the property. “Why don’t we use those funds to offset (remediation costs)?”
The commissioners did not commit to selling the property, nor have they determined if they would be selling the land through sealed bids or by auction.
