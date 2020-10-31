SHIPSHEWANA — A local middle school student earned himself a little bit of money, and a lot of national attention when he finished third in a nationwide history essay contest sponsored by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Carver Stump, now a Westview sixth student, was named the nation’s 3rd place winner in the 2019-2020 American History Essay Contest sponsored by the national DAR. For his efforts, Stump earned $250.
Along the way to the national contest, Stump earned top honors first as Indiana’s 5th grade winner, and then was named the East Central Division winner.
Nearly 38,000 students in grades 5 through 8 from all across the county entered the essay contest. Their topic, “The Voyage of the Mayflower.” A student from Idaho was named the contest’s winner, followed up by a student from Minnesota who earned second place honors.
In a letter address to Stump, Catherine Henper, the national chair for the DAR’s American History Committee, said the check and awarded were an expression of appreciation for Stump’s “remarkable accomplishment.
“Our committee and judges found your essay to be exceptional,” she added. “I hope that you will continue your interest in American History.”
Stump is the son of Westview teacher Kurt Stump and his wife, Wendy. They live just outside of Shipshewana.
