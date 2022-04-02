Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Dennis E. Collins, 45, of the 500 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was booked at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Sonja K. Connell, 60, of the 100 block of Second Street, Wolcottville, was booked at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of contempt of court.
Myint Lwee, 20, of the 2100 block of Carterton Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Lwee was held without bond.
Larry Polly Jr., 50, of the 1100 block of Shady Lane, Rome City, was arrested at 1:08 a.m. Wednesday by Rome City police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Michael A. Schwartz, 27, of the 5500 block of North C.R. 675W, Shipshewana, was arrested at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Schwartz was held without bond.
Lloyd J. Aumack, 56, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Aumack was held without bond.
Toby R. Fisher, 29, of South Bend, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Tony J. Jacobs, 38, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 11:47 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Antonio Marron, 26, of the 3500 block of Woldhaven Drive, South Bend, was arrested at 11:29 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hashish, hash oil or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Marron was held on $2,500 bond.
Charlie McKinney, 52, of the 1300 block of West Washington Street, South Bend, was arrested at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. McKinney was held on $1,00 bond.
Katlyn E. Walton, 30, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Walton was held without bond.
Philip D. Bradley, 45, of the 6700 block of Richfield Drive, Richland, Texas, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Bradley was held without bond.
Ivory J. Murray, 32, of the 3100 block of Portage Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Murray was held on $3,500 bond.
Gavin W. Portmess, 23, of the 5300 block of East S.R. 8, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:46 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Melissa A. Smith, 39, of the 100 block of South Oak Street, Kendallville, was booked at 10:18 a.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Roman A. Torres, 42, of the 9800 block of East King Arthur Trail, Cromwell, was arrested at 11:11 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging residential entry, a Level 6 felony; a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor with no further charging information provided; and a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Torres was held on $2,500 bond.
Valarie D. Turner, 41, of the 100 block of South Hamsher Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:13 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; and possession of paraphernalia. Turner was held on $2,500 bond.
Nathanael M. Tuttle, 43, of the 1600 block of North C.R. 1150W, Cromwell, was arrested at 3:27 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance. Tuttle was held on $2,500 bond.
