KENDALLVILLE — If you want tax dollars to help fix up your property, the city wants the ensure its investment is insured.
Going forward, building owners seeking facade grants from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission will need to clip a proof of insurance to their application.
Commission members approved the tweak to their facade rules after starting the discussion last month.
The issue first came up after the commission considered and ultimately approved a 50/50 matching grant for the former Paul's Pub building at 211-213.
The owner, Kevin Walker, was seeking funds for a roof repair after the roof was damaged in the Aug. 10, 2020 wind storm. The roof peeled back but Walker didn't find out about it until early 2022 because he had been not working on or visiting his vacant building during the pandemic. Months of exposure to the elements had damaged the interior as water poured into the building.
During discussion of the grant, Walker noted that an insurance claim for the roof damage was denied and that his carrier had canceled his policy. At the time, the building was not insured.
Commission members did approve the grant, but the situation raised concern among board members at subsequent meetings.
After discussing the issue in July and agreeing to move forward, board members on Wednesday officially moved to add language to their grant rules requiring a proof of insurance.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe expressed her support of adding the requirement, since the tax increment financing dollars the RDC doles out are tax dollars and therefore should be protected.
"A certificate that they were insured when they asked for the money and a certificate for when we pay it out," Commission President Loren Allen said when explaining the new requirement.
Board members discussed whether they should seek to regulate the level of coverage, but determined that was delving too far into the issue in trying to micromanage who protection building owners purchase for their properties and a desire to not overly complicate the facade grant applications.
"I don't want this to become so cumbersome," board member Joe Sells said.
Board members unanimously approved the addition of the insurance requirement.
In other business, the RDC received updates on some ongoing projects including the downtown speaker system installation and paving of the parking lot behind the west-side Main Street businesses.
Commission members were mailed an anonymous letter complaining about the forthcoming speaker system, asking them to not install and not pipe music or other sound through it.
Commission members didn't put much stock in the unsigned letter with no return address — which was also sent to the mayor's office as The News Sun — but reiterated that use of the speaker system would be primarily relegated to downtown events like the Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival, Kendallville Car Show, Kendallville Christmas Parade or other special events.
The system could allow for the city to play ambient music during the holidays or at other times, although there's been no concrete plans that Kendallville will actually even do that.
"If it's a concern they should be here to talk to us about it," Sells said.
City engineer Scott Derby noted that progress on the speaker install may be currently stalled, as its been a few weeks since he's received an update from the installer All Pro Integrated Systems. The last correspondence Derby could recall was an email he sent suggesting the company visit to view the physical space where the controls would be installed to ensure that it would be adequate.
As for paving of the parking lot off Orchard Street between Mitchell and William streets, work is progressing and paving should complete next week, Derby reported.
"As of now, the schedule is paving next week sometime, they still have a little bit of patching to do and inlet work to do and two light poles need to be placed," Derby said.
The $177,955 including patching and then overlaying the parking lot as well as reconfiguring the layout of the parking spaces, which helped to add about a half dozen additional parking spots. As part of the project, the alley behind the buildings is also being milled and repaved.
