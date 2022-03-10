ALBION — Turns out you can’t feed jail inmates just bread and water.
Feeding them to standards set by the state for daily caloric intake? It’s getting more and more expensive.
In June/July, Noble County Sheriff Max Weber budgeted for an increase from the $160,000 spent in 2021 to feed the jail’s inmates to $180,000.
With prices rising due to a variety of factors, even that increase will not be enough. Weber said he may fall short $40,000 this year in food expenditures.
Factors
Inflation has hit every America household over the last 12 months. And with the war in Ukraine, food stuffs prices aren’t going down anytime soon.
The jail is not immune to such inflation.
Just ask Tammie Skinner. The head of the jail’s food services operation, Skinner spent $4,091.70 in groceries last week. That didn’t include the $1,000 she spent on milk and the $280 spent on bread.
Some increases of note:
• a 40-pound box of boneless chicken thighs was selling for $57 last summer. That same box of boneless thighs is now $106.
In just chicken thighs alone, the county goes through 60 pounds a week. The average yearly cost of 60 pounds per week at $57 per 40-pound box would be $4,446.
At $106 per 40-pound box, the yearly total would be $8,268.
“They don’t have enough workers to keep the (production) lines open,” Skinner said she was told by a distributor. “They don’t have enough drivers to distribute it.”
• In January 2021, the jail was buying milk for 39 cents per pint. Today, that same pint is costing 44 cents.
A 5-cent increase may not sound like much, but the jail provides a pint to every inmate at breakfast and supper. That’s 2,500 pints per week.
The whole gallons the county purchases for meal prep? In August 2020 it was costing $3.29 per gallon. The distributor was offering that same gallon for $4 per month.
“Every week things are going up,” Skinner said. “It just goes up so quickly.”
Not only are food prices going up, but the amounts Skinner needs to purchase are also growing.
In 2021, the Noble County Jail had an average daily population of 150 inmates. For the last several weeks, the average daily population has hovered around 180, Weber told the Noble County Council Monday.
The jail population Tuesday was 184.
The reasons for the increase in population are multiple. After more than two years of the coronavirus pushing back court dates and appearances, deputies are back to arresting people on those warrants again.
“We’re just playing catch-up,” Weber said.
Noble County Chief Deputy Brian Walker said the jail is also seeing more inmates being extradicted from other states. During the worst of COVID, officers in other states would not pick up someone on another state’s warrant for fear of bringing the virus into their facilities.
Officers have also seen an influx in failure to appear warrants as many people are struggling to meet all of the requirements set by pre-trial services programs, Weber said.
Cost control measures
The jail is doing what it can to control costs, including requiring inmates to write their names on their cups and to bring them back for each meal.
With the increase in chicken prices, Skinner has replaced a chicken meal in the jail’s two-week food menu rotation with a beef stew.
“It’s a little more affordable,” Skinner said.
The jail kitchen also makes sure everything gets used up. For example, vegetable leftovers from lunch are served for supper before fresh are provided.
“Nothing gets wasted here,” Skinner said. “We don’t have any waste at all.”
And that $4 a gallon of milk the distributor wanted to charge? Skinner now goes to the grocery store in Albion and pays more than $1 less.
Skinner also goes to Albion Village Foods to buy loaves of bread, too, after the jail’s regional distributor stopped delivering at all.
“The store is working with us,” Weber said.
Availability issues
Skinner said another big issue is the scarcity of some items. She went three weeks without her food supplier being able to provide saltine crackers.
For the last seven weeks, she has been unable to buy her baking powder in bulk.
“I’ve been running to the dollar store,” she said.
Items not available at all at the moment include cheese slices, tomato soup, chips, 25-pound bags of sugar and extra large gloves.
Skinner has become very adept at making do with what she does have available, but spends a lot of time on the phone trying to find certain food stuffs.
“Everything is made from scratch,” she said. “We’re doing all we can to feed them good, nutritious, well-balanced meals.”
Weber has made a priority of trying to find the best deals. He and Skinner both are Noble County taxpayers, simply giving in to high prices to save a little work isn’t an option.
“I wouldn’t do it at my own house,” Weber said. “I won’t do it here.”
He had a gone partner, in well, cost-saving crime in Skinner.
“She’s done a very good job,” Weber said. “I could ask for anyone better.
“It’s a very well-run operation. Kudos to the staff back there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.