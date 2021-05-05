LAGRANGE — The flagpole in front of the LaGrange County Courthouse is coming down, and will be replaced with a newer, more modern version.
Gary Mast, the maintenance supervisor for the LaGrange County Courthouse and other county buildings, said the steel flagpole is showing its age. Installed sometime in the 1950s, the 45-foot tall steel pole is in need of a lot of serious care.
“It’s an all-steel pole and it’s rusty,” he said. “It’s been painted several times over the years, and the paint is now chipping and flaking. It just doesn’t look good any more.”
Mast has ordered a new 40-foot tall, brushed aluminum flagpole to replace the aging steel pole. He said he expects that flagpole to be delivered within the next two weeks. The new flagpole will be placed in the same location as the existing courthouse flagpole.
That means the courthouse will be without an American flag for at least two days.
“It’s going to take at least two days to get the new one installed. It will be set in concrete and that concrete needs a little time to cure,” Mast explained.
