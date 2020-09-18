KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Heritage Association has been quietly working since 2005 on its mission “to preserve, honor and build upon the heritage of Kendallville.”
A decline in membership over time shelved some projects and the future of the organization was uncertain, especially after long-time president Ray Scott stepped down earlier this year.
Now, though, the association is breathing the fresh air of new interest, new ideas and new opportunities as past and new members planned a reboot at the August meeting. The group decided to continue the organization as Kendallvile Heritage Association with an updated mission and new opportunities.
Amanda Blackman, well known for her cemetery tours and historical expertise, was elected president. Members chose current secretary-treasurer Becky Daniels to continue in her role and elected KPC Media Group publisher and local Kendallville historian Terry Housholder as vice president.
“It’s been an active organization in educating people and helping to preserve both artifacts and buildings,” Blackman said. “Ray Scott wanted to preserve buildings and make sure history isn’t lost.”
One of Scott’s preservation success stories is the Community Learning Center, transformed from a former public school building. Scott also put together a driving tour of farms along Schoolhouse Road.
CLC executive director Julia Tipton, also a member of the historical organization, saw the chance to display artwork, portraits of significant historical figures and artifacts from Kendallville history in its hallways.
“The CLC provides an opportunity to teach people about the history here and connect people to churches and homes,” Tipton said. “The biggest challenge is to organize items in a meaningful way.”
The association isn’t starting from scratch — it is the custodian of the extensive archives of the late Russell Frehse, the city’s unofficial historian for more than 30 years. That collection is currently housed at the Kendallville Public Library, but could be used as rotating exhibits at the CLC, Tipton said.
Blackman said Kendallville’s historic homes were the subject of a 1976 book written by Jean Cochard during the U.S. Bicentennial. KHA members started a project of updating the 1976 book with new information and photographs, but the work stalled. Blackman is hoping to restart that project with new volunteers.
The association also want to locate an architectural survey some years ago that identified and classified historic homes into categories of ‘outstanding” and “notable.”
The heritage association also sees a need for a museum consultant or curator, a person who could develop and organize displays to educate people. Tipton had several of the classroom cabinets refinished and placed around the building to display artifacts.
“The building is a historic monument,” Tipton said. “Everyone one has some type of memory with all the living generations of people who went to school here. The school reinvented itself for the needs of each generation of kids. The CLC is a reinvention.”
Blackman said other objectives are reviving regular cemetery tours, fundraising and grant writing for various projects, and drawing in more people who love history and the stories it tells.
New members and skills are welcome. The Kendallville Heritage Association meets Monday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. at the CLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.