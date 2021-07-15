LAGRANGE – At first glance, the 2021 LaGrange County 4-H Fair looks remarkably similar to fairs of the past.
The barns are still filled with animals, project animals brought to the fairgrounds by 4-H club members who have been nurturing, training, and fretting over every detail about those animals as they get ready to take them into the show ring.
Pork burgers are once again flying off the grill. The free stage is booked every evening with another show.
But one of the biggest changes this year is taking place on Facebook. The LaGrange County Extension Service decided to live-stream almost all of the animal shows and broadcast them on Facebook. It happened because live streaming proved to be so successful last year when the pandemic strictly limited who could attend the fair.
Last year’s limited fair allowed only contestants, his or her animal, club leaders, and the contest’s judge to attend. In order to allow family members to see what was happening in the show ring, the extension service opted to live stream those shows to its Facebook page where anyone with a computer could watch. In addition, the extension service placed recordings of those shows on Facebook as well so they could be watched at any time.
Engleking said not long after last year’s fair ended, he started reviewing the data accumulated by Facebook about those shows and was surprised by what he saw. Some of those shows had garnered far more views than what was expected. And as the months wore on, people continued watching the recorded shows.
“I looked at the metrics for last year’s shows, and what we found is that several shows over a thousand views. There are bigger counties than LaGrange County out there that didn’t achieve that,” Engleking said.
He also started hearing from people who told him why they liked watching those events.
“I heard two things,” he pointed out. “One, out-of-state family members that have never been able to watch their family member show were able for the first time to watch them show. Two, we had the kids themselves go back and watch how they showed their animals so they could see how to improve their showmanship skills. That’s educational.”
That made it an easy decision to live stream almost every animal show this year.
The extension service set aside a small stipend it used to hire Prairie Heights High School TV student Colton Batey to man the camera for this year’s fair. Batey will sit through each show operating a small camera mounted on a tripod and broadcast those shows live to Facebook. Batey has been spending long days at the fair, live streaming two or three animal shows a day. Batey said he’s enjoyed the work. His only complaint is that the wood benches that line both sides of the show pavilion can feel a little hard after a long day of live streaming.
Technical limitations forced the extension service to record portions of the poultry show and broadcast them later in the day when the show moved into the poultry barn. And lack of Wifi at the horse arena makes it impossible to broadcast the horse events.
