ROME CITY — With the 2020-21 school year nearly complete, the East Noble School Corp. is looking ahead to the 2021-22 year.
Superintendent Ann Linson updated the school board during Wednesday night’s meeting on the safety protocols, which will be in place in anticipation of a continuation of the pandemic deeper into 2021.
“A lot can change between now and August,” Linson said. “We are hoping things will be business as usual. To make that happen, we need more people to get the vaccine.”
For the most part, the plan presented for in-person learning mirrors the current plan in place.
“To ensure the safety of our students, East Noble School Corp. will follow guidance and mandates provided by the Indiana Department of Health, Noble County Department of Health and the Indiana Department of Education,” Linson advised.
Students are still required to wear masks or face coverings to close out the 2020-21 school year per executive order of Gov. Eric Holcomb. The decision on masks for the 2021-22 school year comes down to recommendations from the Indiana Department of Health and Noble County Department of Health.
As she went through the plan quickly Linson continued to stress that things could be extremely different by the start of the next school year Thursday, Aug. 5.
Seating charts will continue to be enforced during the school day in the classroom, in the cafeteria and on the school bus. Social distancing will also be encouraged at the 3-foot distance. Students will still be advised to stay home if they are sick, wash their hands and use hand sanitizer throughout the day.
Visitors and guests will be allowed in the building and are expected to follow all safety protocols.
Athletic teams will continue to follow the Indiana High School Athletic Association guidelines. After school clubs and activities will follow distancing and or mask usage as directed by state and local health departments.
The plan was put in place to allow the corporation to tap into the third round of federal COVID-19 funding. The plan was approved by the board with, again, the caveat that things could look different by Aug. 5.
Wednesday night’s meeting was held at Rome City Elementary School, as the board begins the process of visiting each school in the district. The visit gave Rome City Elementary Principal Heather Green and Dean of Students Becky Essig the opportunity to discuss the importance of instructional assistants to the school system.
Green said she decided to highlight the instructional assistants because it was teacher appreciation week.
“Instructional assistants go under the radar, because they aren’t certified,” Green said. “They are a very important part of our staff. We couldn’t function without our IAs.”
Throughout the district the corporation employs 110 instructional assistants. Instructional assistants support and enhance the work of classroom teachers. They are trained as if they were a student teacher, Green explained. IAs work with both general education students and special education students.
IAs work with students on a one on one basis and in small groups focusing mainly on language arts, reading and math skills. However IAs can assist students with any of their needs throughout the day.
“They are a hidden gem within the district,” she said. “They meet the kids’ needs and work with them. Every building utilizes them and values them.”
The board opened the meeting approving several personnel issues including three staff retirements. East Noble Middle School science teacher Nancy Bodeker will be retiring at the end of the year after 43 years. East Noble High School agri-science teacher and FFA advisor Michael Arnold will also be retiring after 33 years along with North Side Elementary School custodian Ralph Helmkamp who has 18 years of service with the district.
Resignations included head basketball coach, assistant athletic director and science teacher Ryan Eakins. Other resignations were Jessica Drew (biology teacher EN High School), Lexis Thurman (sports & fitness instructor at Avilla Elementary), Ashley Baraja (instructional assistant at South Side), Aaron Edwards (assistant boys basketball coach), Amanda Juillerat (assistant cross country coach), Jordan Vaught (basketball coach East Noble Middle School) and Angela Sibert (National Elementary Honor Society advisor at Wayne Center Elementary).
The board also approved several new hires: Stephanie Borger (kindergarten teacher Avilla Elementary), Elise Pettit (math teacher East Noble High School), Brooke Richison (social studies teacher East Noble High School), Danielle Cook (East Noble High School art teacher), Morgan Hannon (family and consumer science teacher East Noble High School), Constance Rynearson (food service assistant at East Noble Middle School), Madelyn Hosford (summer grounds maintenance), Genesis Click (summer grounds maintenance), Ashley Neace (robotics coach at Wayne Center) and Elizabeth Newcomer (website coordinator at North Side Elementary).
Nicole Gisel will move from office assistant at East Noble High School to attendance secretary.
