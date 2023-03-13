KENDALLVILLE — Parkview Health leaders have announced that Gary Adkins has taken on a new role within the health system. Adkins will not only lead Parkview Noble Hospital, but also Parkview LaGrange Hospital as a area market leader.
The change comes in the wake of the departure of Jordi Disler, the former president of Parkview LaGrange, who transitioned to another leadership position within Parkview Health at the end of 2022.
“Gary has served as interim president at Parkview LaGrange for several months now,” said Greg Johnson, regional market president for Parkview Health. “The transition has been a smooth one, and I am confident that he will continue to serve our LaGrange co-workers and patients well.”
“Gary’s leadership at both Parkview Noble and Parkview LaGrange will enhance the synergy and partnership that already exists between the facilities, as well as within each community,” Johnson continued. “Gary’s 20 years of executive leadership at Paulding County Hospital, as well as his eight years as Parkview Noble president, have well prepared him to successfully lead both facilities.”
In light of the evolution of his role, Adkins’ new title will be “market president of Parkview Health North,” Johnson noted as he extended congratulations to Adkins.
“I am honored and delighted to be directing our hospital teams in both the Noble and LaGrange communities,” said Adkins. “Our two counties share more than a few commonalities. Many people live in one county and work in the other. For years, folks in Noble and LaGrange counties have worked together on community events and projects, and recently, those joint efforts have extended to addressing broad challenges and quality-of-life issues. I am excited to see what lies ahead for our region, for area residents and for our outstanding Parkview LaGrange and Parkview Noble co-workers, who are proud to serve them.”
In his new role, Adkins will direct the efforts of almost 450 hospital co-workers, 300 at Parkview Noble and 149 at Parkview LaGrange.
“Both of these teams are driven by their commitment to Parkview’s mission and values, and they’re focused on providing excellent care to every person every day,” said Adkins. “I have been so proud to lead the Noble team, and I’m enjoying getting to know the LaGrange team as well. I’m sure both teams will continue to excel in their professionalism, collaboration, innovation and other efforts for our two-county region.”
A Paulding County, Ohio, native, Adkins has lived in northeast Indiana since 2013. He and his wife of nearly 33 years, Annette, recently moved to Auburn from Angola. The couple has two sons: Benjamin, who resides in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, and Jackson, who lives in Louisville, Kentucky. In his leisure time, Adkins enjoys following Cleveland professional sports and The Ohio State University collegiate sports.
Parkview Noble Hospital is located at 401 Sawyer Road in Kendallville. Parkview LaGrange Hospital is in LaGrange at 207 North Townline Road.
