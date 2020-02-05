KENDALLVILLE — The 2020 census is underway and the count will begin to ramp up in northeast Indiana in the coming months.
Susanne Hogan, northern tier representative for the US Census and Michael Fitch, a local US Census representative gave a brief overview of the process during Tuesday night’s Kendallville Common Council meeting.
The process of counting individuals in northeast Indiana will begin in mid-March with census employees hitting the streets in April.
Hogan said postcards outlining the process will be sent out in mid March to everyone.
Census information can be submitted on the standard form, which is mailed to citizens, online or via phone, which features 59 different languages.
Numerators will start canvasing northeast Indiana in mid April counting those individuals who don’t complete US Census forms.
Hogan said all census information is kept confidential, with only total numbers of citizens sent to Washington. All census data is held onto for 74 years before it is released.
Recently data from 1949 was released. Hogan said census information is used frequently to help complete genealogical research.
“Census information is important to your community,” Hogan said.
Those numbers are used to determine the amount of federal funding communities receive. The census also determines the amount of congressional seats the state receives. During the last census in 2010 the state lost one congressional seat because of a declining population.
Fitch, the local recruiter said locally there is still a need for census workers. The only requirement is workers must be 18. Those workers will receive $18.50 an hour and can work up to 40 hours a week depending on their schedule.
The census will be completed this summer.
“We like to see neighbors counting neighbors,” Fitch said.
Anyone interested in becoming a census worker can apply at 2020census.gov/jobs or call 855-562-2020. More information on the US Census can be found at 2020census.gov.
