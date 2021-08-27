SHIPSHEWANA — A group of Shipshewana town council members, park board members, town officials, a construction manager, and DLZ engineers each turned over a ceremonial shovel of dirt Thursday night, signaling the beginning of a construction project that brings the trailhead for the Pumpkinvine Trail right into the heart of downtown Shipshewana.
The $1 million project will extend the existing trail by about a mile. Construction on the trail itself is already well underway. The trailhead will be moved to a park just behind Shipshewana’s Wolf Building on the north side of town, home of the town’s offices and police station.
Indiana’s Next Level Trails program is paying for the lion’s share of the project’s cost, 80%. But thanks to some generous landholders who donated land, Shipshewana’s cash investment in the project is only about $50,000.
Town Manager Bob Shanahan said bringing the Pumpkinvine into town has been talked about for years, but only recently did it appear to be possible.
“We have a couple of things fall into place. Alvin Miller who owns the Davis Mercantile donated a section of land. And Willie Christner also made a donation,” Shanahan said. “Those were big.”
In addition to building about a mile of new trail, the town will be building a parking lot next to the park where riders can park their vehicles. They’ll also be installing several new bike rakes. Shanahan said several businesses in town are looking at placing bike racks outside their businesses, hoping to give rides a place to rest and visit.
The finished trail will be 10 feet wide and covered in asphalt. Shanahan said the town will be paying particular attention to signage to where the trail will soon cross S.R. 5. He said Shipshewana plans to install very large, very visible stop signs on the trail at that intersection.
The Pumpkinvine is part of a system of three trails that stretch from Goshen to Shipshewana, passing through Middlebury along the way. Those trails cover 25 miles. The Michiana Area Council of Government collects data on trail usage and said its research shows bicyclists used the trail near Shipshewana about 80,000 times in one year. That study was conducted from June 1, 2020, to June 1, 2021. More than 10,000 pedestrians used that section of the trail during the same time period. Almost 66,000 bicyclists used the Pumpkinvine in Middlebury and 31,000 pedestrians.
Crews have already completed building the trail bed to town. Riders will now slide along a section of trail that runs along the south side of Edd’s Supplies, then north, then turn east again and intersect S.R. 5. Riders will cross S.R.5, ride along the north side of North Street, past Morton Street, and turn south and end up the park.
Shanahan said crews won’t be able to finish all the work this fall but will have the trail ready, and finish up the final parts of construction next spring.
The money for the trails program is administered by the state Department of Natural Resources.
“The DNR has really good to work with,” Shanahan said.
Shipshewana currently has about three major construction projects going on right now, two road projects, the installation of a new high-speed fiber-optic internet system, and the trail extension.
Tad Hite, president of the Shipshewana Town Council, said the town has been able to utilize grants offered by the state to help fund a large portion of those projects.
Josh Weimer, the council’s vice president, said projects like this are important now, but help Shipshewana grow into the future.
“I think the last couple of years, the council has prioritized projects that contribute to the now of Shipshewana but still dream of the Shipshewana of tomorrow,” he said. “ “This project is one of those things. It doesn’t just bring a bike path into town- it does because we have so much to offer now – but it’s part of a bigger plan for some of our parks. And I think it does that too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.