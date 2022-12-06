Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
BillyJo Freeman O’Brien, 44, of the 3100 block of Wildwood Avenue, Jackson, Michigan, was arrested at 4:44 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. No bond information provided.
Samantha G. Hall, 37, 37, of the 400 block of Cadillac Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Hall was held on $2,500 bond.
Emilea E. Herkel, 23, of the 600 block of West William Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:41 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Herkel was held without bond.
Cassandra H. Macias, 24, of the 400 block of Cadillac Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Macias was held on $2,500 bond.
Wendell L. Powers, 41, of the 8500 block of West C.R. 50N, Kimmell, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Powers was held on $1,500 bond.
David S. Sanders, 49, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:28 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Sanders was held on $2,500 bond.
William K. Smith, 33, of the 300 block of Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Smith was held without bond.
Michele L. Amaya, 42, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was booked at 9:21 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Elishah J. Elliott, 21, of the 7400 block of South Ingleside, Chicago, was booked at 9:49 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Jeremy E. Fox, 36, of the 100 block Cemetery Street, Wolcottville, was booked at 9:52 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Brayden P. Moschel, 19, of the 200 block of South Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:53 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Moschel was held without bond.
Williams M. Thomas, 47, of the 300 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on two warrants charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Thomas was held without bond.
Sarah E. Champagne, 38, of the 1000 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Sunday by Rome City police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Champagne was held on $2,500 bond.
Melaina F. Combs, 30, of the 1100 block of Perkins Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Sunday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Combs was held on $2,500 bond.
Janvier Formule, 40, no address provided, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Duane A. Ross, 50, of the 1200 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of being a habitual traffic law violator, a Level 5 felony. Ross was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.