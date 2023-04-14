KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville police were familiar with Michael P. Emmons, the man who opened fire on them, other law enforcement and his neighborhood on Wednesday evening.
In the past two years, they had 10 different interactions with him.
They were mostly neighbor complaints, citizens bothered by Emmons walking around shouting about how he was God or otherwise acting oddly.
Several police reports use the code 10-96 — the police code for a mental subject — but none of them were criminal cases, just local disturbances.
Nothing ever rose the level of justifying a Crisis Intervention Team action, Police Chief Lance Waters said, where police could compel a mental health hold and evaluation.
Indiana’s red flag law, which allows police to petition a court to seize a person’s firearms due to safety concerns, was never initiated. Police weren’t aware that Emmons, 60, owned firearms. They knew he had a bow and arrow, Waters said, but didn’t know he owned guns.
Emmons simply didn’t rise to the level of a threat to allow for greater action.
And that’s not unusual, the police chief said. It’s one of the big gaps in public mental health care facing society today, one that Indiana lawmakers are trying to address even this session.
Then, come Wednesday night, it was too late to intervene.
About 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, Emmons opened fire from his second-floor apartment at Drake Terrace on Berry Lane, firing hundreds of rounds of ammunition at police and throughout the neighborhood.
At the end of the 10 1/2 standoff with officers, Emmons was taken into custody and died in an ambulance on the scene while paramedics attempted life-saving treatment for wounds he sustained during the confrontation.
A history of odd behavior
On Friday, The News Sun submitted a public records request to Kendallville Police Department, seeking reports for any logged interactions they had with Emmons in a two-year period prior to Wednesday’s standoff.
The department quickly filled that request, providing 10 incident reports involving Emmons dating to March 2021.
Those reports paint a picture of a man with mental health issues, who disturbed neighbors periodically with odd behavior, but never did anything that warranted more serious intervention from police.
Here are summaries of those 10 incident reports:
• March 22, 2021, threats complaint — Trinity United Methodist Church reported a “possible threatening letter” to the church that was posted on the door. A similar letter was located at First Presbyterian Church. A neighbor at Drake Terrace told police it was the “older male in 645 Berry Lane,” Emmons, because he left similar notes on her apartment.
Police made contact with Emmons at 12:30 p.m., who “stated the Jehovah Witness drop off flyers to people so he didn’t see why he couldn’t.”
The officer noted “subject has some issues but did not meet the criteria for CIT.”
• May 27, 2021, suspicious activity — Complainant advised there was a noose hanging from the porch of the neighbor’s apartment. An officer spoke to Emmons about the “very thin” item. Emmons said it was for drying his shirt. Police report noted Emmons was “not suicidal.”
• May 15, 2022, citizen assist — Complainant was visiting a friend at Drake Terrace when Emmons blocked her path on the sidewalk with a bicycle and stated “He was God and demons are coming.” The woman said she felt threatened. Police attempted to make contact with Emmons at his apartment but there was no answer.
• May 16, 2022, criminal mischief — East Noble School Resource Officer Sydney Shartzer filed a report that Emmons came onto the East Noble Middle School property on May 15 around 5 p.m. and was walking around the building, “banging and pulling on doors, messing with fire equipment, messing with generators, and destroying a 9 square set up that was out.”
The report notes Emmons was “possibly 10-96, talking to himself, and praying to the building.” Emmons left the campus after an hour. He also appeared to have had a large knife on his hip.
The incident was logged pending further investigation.
• May 19, 2022, field contact/knock and talk — Police served Emmons with a trespass warning for all East Noble Schools properties. Emmons wanted to argue with the officer and said he was going to complain to someone at City Hall.
• Oct. 31, 2022, suspicious person — Complainant advised “a person running around screaming he is God” at the Drake Terrace complex. The caller advised he also broke Halloween decorations at a nearby building. Police went to look for Emmons but were unable to locate him.
• Nov. 2, 2022, suspicious person — Emmons showed up at a Berry Lane apartment and “told CP that he was God.” The caller reported Emmons was carrying an arrow. Police made contact with Emmons at his apartment and noted he was carrying a bent-in-half arrow. Emmons said he was out picking up trash and had other items suggesting he had been collecting garbage.
• Nov. 2, 2022 — mental psych complaint — Complainant called to report Emmons “is walking around and saying strange things.” Caller said residents are afraid. Police called and told them they had spoken with Emmons earlier in the day.
Police were also advised that day Emmons had an active warrant in Allen County for failure to appear. The report states Emmons was “Sig 80” — Signal 80, meaning not on file — in the state database.
(A search of online court records does show that Allen County had issued a warrant for Emmons in a misdemeanor criminal case in July 2021 and that service of the warrant was returned after being sent to a Drake Road address.)
• Nov. 22, 2022, suspicious activity — Complainant advised her neighbor, Emmons, “is acting really weird.” She told police she thinks he walked into her apartment and then left. When she stepped outside to check, Emmons said he needed to talk to her, then ran over and “tried to hug and kiss her and also proposed to her.” The woman said he “really freaked her out.”
The woman wanted a trespass notice warning issued to him but didn’t want to pursue battery charges. Police looked for Emmons but was unable to locate him.
• Nov. 25, 2022, found property — Complainant advised Emmons shot an arrow from his balcony into the ground. Caller wanted the arrow confiscated before a child was hurt. Police recovered the arrow and Emmons denied that it was his.
‘Constrained’
Here’s a blunt fact — police deal with individuals like Emmons often.
And, like Emmons, in many cases, they’re not able to do more than make contact, defuse the situation and move on.
“We deal with mental health issues very frequently. It’s ver,y very common and that’s why we have all of our people go through the CIT training because it does happen so frequently,” Waters said. “Mental health is an issue and how we, not just necessarily law enforcement but how all of society, responds to it is really kind of an issue.”
In order to engage a crisis intervention, which allows for police to put someone on a 24-hour commitment, police have to have a situation that presents a threat to the health or public safety of the individual or others.
“What we’re required to have is credible serious threats to oneself, threat to others, something that would make us believe that they were in some kind of imminent danger,” Waters said of the state and federal guidelines that dictate those types of interventions.
“What we’re able to do is a 24-hour commitment, which is an immediate commitment — not necessarily an emergency one, one requires a judge, one we can do — it allows us to get them to the hospital where they can be evaluated,” Waters explained. “Mental health professionals and medical professionals make those evaluations.”
For example, a suicidal subject or someone threatening to attack their family or a public building, could rise to the level for a 24-hour commitment.
But in cases like Emmons, someone acting oddly, saying unusual things, scaring neighbors, doesn’t rise to that same level.
That’s not always the case, however, Waters said, creating an example of a person shouting odd things in a public place outdoors while naked in sub-zero January weather, since their health would be in peril in those conditions.
Even then, the 24-hour hold is there to get a person an evaluation. If a suicidal subject, for example, speaks with a doctor at the hospital and doesn’t show any imminent signs of self-harm, they’ll likely be released home. A person may be on medications or get treatment and act normally, but then have an episode or go off their drugs and become erratic at a later point.
The bar is set fairly high because a mental health hold does deprive someone temporarily of their freedom, so the legal system views such interventions quite seriously.
That being said, it often doesn’t leave officers on the ground with a lot to work with when they come across someone acting strangely.
“We talk about how we’re kind of constrained, because what the courts and the law look at are people’s rights. Just because someone is different doesn’t mean we have the right to drag them off to the hospital for an evaluation,” Waters said. “There have to be certain criteria and it has to reach a certain level before we do that. Those are all set in place for good reason.”
Some larger agencies have mental health professionals on staff who can go with officers to a scene and attempt to help, but that’s not something Kendallville or most small departments have available to them.
The problem isn’t one that’s a mystery in Indiana, however, as this session state lawmakers were looking at greater funding for mental health services in Indiana as well as possible avenues to give police and courts more methods to try to manage and help people with mental health issues.
The session is still ongoing, however, so no changes or improvements have yet become law.
Red flag shortfall
Indiana has a “red flag” law, a legal provision that can allow law enforcement and courts to temporarily seize a person’s firearms over concerns for their safety or the safety of others.
But one of the biggest weaknesses of red flag laws — and one apparent in the case of Wednesday’s shooting — is authorities have to know guns are a factor.
And police didn’t know Emmons had firearms.
“We didn’t know he had the weapons he had,” Waters said Friday. “We knew he had a bow and arrow.”
Indiana State Police, which is leading the investigation into Wednesday’s shooting, retrieved multiple firearms from Emmons’ apartment after the end of the standoff.
Initially, police reported they were taking fire from a high-powered assault rifle. Investigators still can’t say whether Emmons used just one gun or if he deployed multiple different firearms during the 90-minute barrage in which he fired hundreds of shots from his apartment.
State Police also haven’t yet released an inventory of how many and makes and models of those firearms taken from Emmons’ apartment. It’s also unknown when or where he got the firearms from or if he owned them legally, although his short criminal history doesn’t include any charges that would have disqualified him from legal gun ownership.
Not knowing Emmons had guns was the first downfall, but like the crisis intervention, utilization of the red flag law typically has to involve the threat of imminent harm.
As police didn’t have good cause to seek a crisis intervention based on Emmons’ behaviors, it’s unlikely they would have had cause to remove weapons from his home either.
Kendallville Police have used Indiana’s red flag provision in recent years, Waters said, both in instances directly connected to a criminal case as well as instances not related to pending charges.
“We’ve done several over the past few years. There are several criteria they have to meet,” Waters said. “We’ve had incidents where we felt it was appropriate.”
Red flag laws are a legal process, however. The court has to be petitioned to remove the weapons and show cause, and if a person has their guns taken, they have the right to due process and have the right to a hearing to argue why their firearms should be returned.
‘Not on the radar’
“Even with the dealings we had with this individual, something like this was not on the radar,” Waters said of the resulting standoff that led to Emmons’ death.
That’s not uncommon. Police recognize there are guns in the community and some of those guns intersect with people who could be dangerous with them.
There are people with mental issues who have firearms. There are people who can go through mental episodes who have firearms. There are people who have firearms who aren’t legally allowed to own firearms.
There’s a baseline threat, one that can’t be predicted and that police have to be prepared for on any given day.
Like Wednesday.
“We as a department need to always be vigilant, always prepared,” Waters said.
“And we do the best we can.”
