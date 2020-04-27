Sharon Smith, 527 E. Diamond St., Kendallville, paused from her preparations Saturday afternoon for photos of her decorating for a drive-by baby shower for two of her children who are expecting boys. Andrew Smith and Jade Wright are expecting a boy on May 16 and her daughter, Danielle Atz Wood, is also pregnant. Danielle and her husband Brandon Wood will be welcoming a boy in July. An in-person shower for Danielle and Brandon's baby will also be held at a later date.

