KENDALLVILLE — Water towers are big paint jobs, but Kendallville was pleased to get a smaller-than-expected price for its upcoming maintenance project.
The Kendallville Board of Works opened five bids Tuesday morning for repainting work on the city’s Krueger Street water tower.
Michigan-based Fedewa Inc. submitted the lowest bid for the work, with a price of $190,740. That company was followed closely by LC United Painting at $194,000, with the remaining bids both over $200,000 and one bid over $300,000.
“Two of those bids are really good,” said water superintendent Scott Mosley.
Board of works members asked if Mosley was familiar with any of the firms, which he said he wasn’t because of the long spans between water tower repainting jobs.
Water towers get repainted every 15 years to keep them in good condition. In 2018, when the city raised its water rates in part to build up a capital projects fund with water tower painting being a specific reason to start saving, tower work was estimated at about $300,000 per paint job, with the city having three water towers needing periodic maintenance.
“You go so many years in between paint jobs that they’re always totally different crews each time,” Mosley said.
Albion had its water tower painted in summer 2021 by a Michigan-based firm, George Kountoupes Painting Company, which wasn’t one of the bidders for Kendallville’s job. That project cost Albion $333,400.
Auburn is having one of its towers painted this month, with Michigan-based L&T Painting — another firm that didn’t bid Kendallville’s project — doing that work.
In other business Tuesday, the board of works:
• Approved a short street closure on Rush Street between Main Street and the ATA Excellence Martial Arts on April 30 for a ribbon-cutting and live music event at the city’s pocket park. The event starts at 5 p.m. and runs through 7 p.m.
• Approved a change order constituting a $32,740 increase for the city’s McCray solar field. Renewable Energy Systems, Avilla, which built the field, ran into increased steel costs for the arrays as well as higher fencing costs to secure the site. The overall construction budget for the project was $2.52 million.
RES President Eric Hesher also gave a brief update on the field, stating that it first started generating power on Dec. 26. Power monitoring systems came online and were fine tuned in January before the field had its first full months of power generation in February and March. The field slightly exceeded estimates in February but came up short in March when dense cloudy weather settled over the city the last 10 days of the month.
“We anticipate as the year goes on that the law of averages on sunlight will average out and we’ll still hit the target for the year,” Hesher said.
• Approved purchasing 50 LED lights for city streetlights from Anixter Inc. at a cost of $355 per unit. Anixter’s price is a higher quote as compared to other vendors, but city engineer Scott Derby said the city has run into reliability issues with the other vendor it has used in the past so it is making a switch, Anixter has been helping the city replace the malfunctioning lights.
With the purchase of the 50 lights this year, Kendallville has successfully turned all of its streetlights over to LEDs from traditional bulbs. All future streetlights, such as those that will be put in in the new Noble Creek subdivision off Sherman Street when its built, will also be LEDs.
• Waived a $1,000 demolition permit fee for Kendallville Restorations Inc., a nonprofit neighborhood revitalization group, for demolition of a home at 410 N. Main St.
• Approved purchase of new security cameras for the city at a cost of $6,696.36 from Insight Public Sector.
