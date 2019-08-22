KENDALLVILLE — East Noble is asking Kendallville to expand a no parking area near the high school to help alleviate traffic issues during the school year.
At Tuesday’s Kendallville City Council meeting, the board considered a request from East Noble Transportation Director Josh Buhro, who is asking the city to classify the north side of Lisle Street a no parking area between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Lisle Street, the main east-west street motorists use to get between Main Street and the high school, is becoming a concern due to the width of the road and the high volume of traffic during morning arrival and afternoon dismissal.
“It is not uncommon for vehicles headed either direction to have to stop and wait for a gap in traffic to either get out and around parked vehicles or wait for traffic headed westbound in the eastbound lane to get around said parked vehicles,” Buhro wrote in his request.
The issue is even worse in the winter, when plowed snow along the curbs squeezes the road width even more.
The 300 block of Lisle Street is also a problem area along the parking lot to the Cole YMCA, as many cars park in that stretch to pick up or drop off children at the day care program.
East Noble Student Resource Officer Sgt. John Dixon and Buhro checked the area and determined houses in the area all appear to have driveways as well as alley access behind the homes to provide for parking other than on the street.
“Everyone’s ability to navigate vehicles down Lisle Street is significantly hindered by the presence of these vehicles during these high traffic times,” Buhro wrote.
Kendallville put in a similar restriction on the north side of Vine Street, for similar reasons, so Buhro requested a similar ordinance for the block to the south.
Council members took up an amendment to the no parking ordinance, which would prohibit streetside parking on the north side of Lisle Street between Main and Garden streets from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Council members approved the new parking restriction on first reading.
The city is in the process of mailing out notices to let residents know about the coming change. The council will need to approve the ordinance two more times before it goes into effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.