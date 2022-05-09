ALBION — After spending 10 years of a 35-year drug dealing sentence in prison, Terry Hughes got his sentence modified in 2019.
The modification allowed Hughes to be released early from prison and placed on five years probation.
Since October of 2020, Hughes, 48, now of Fort Wayne, has allegedly violated terms of his Noble County probation three times — with the last two coming in April of this year.
During a probation violation hearing in Noble Circuit Court Monday afternoon, Judge Michael Kramer ordered Hughes to be held on $25,000 while the latest two allegations are pending.
Hughes had admitted to a probation violation on March 3, 2021.
Hughes allegedly tested positive for alcohol and had a diluted urine sample in an alleged violation which was filed on April 11 by the Noble County Probation Department.
Two weeks later, Hughes allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and was also cited for not paying for drug screenings, which is a term of his probation. That latest violation was filed on April 28.
When his sentence was modified in 2019, court records indicated Hughes still had 5,200 days hanging over his head.
The next court date regarding the latest two alleged violations will take place at 1:30 p.m. on June 13 in Circuit Court. Kramer appointed the Noble County Public Defender’s Office to represent Hughes.
When asked to speak about what his bond should be set at, Hughes said he had a bed waiting for him at the Serenity House and asked that “reasonable” bond be set.
Deputy prosecuting attorney Jamie Groves asked that bond be set at $10,000, citing the seriousness of the original charge.
Kramer also cited the seriousness of the original charge in setting bond at $25,000.
The original Class A felony charge stemmed from a 911 call regarding a fire at an apartment at Deerfield Lane Apartments in Kendallville made at 6:16 p.m. on June 18, 2008.
Fire units on the scene discovered a meth lab that was believed to be the cause of the blaze.
Kendallville Patrolman Doug Gillespie and Patrolman Dwight Miller responded.
The Indiana State Police Clandestine Lab Team was called in to process the lab.
Hughes was charged on June 19, 2008, with dealing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a public house complex, a Class A felony. On May 4, 2009, pleaded guilty to the A felony.
At sentencing on June 2, 2009, Hughes receiving 35 years, all suspended except 25 years.
On June 24, 2019, a hearing was held on Hughes’ motion to modify his sentence.
On July 18, 2019, the court granted motion of modification of sentence and ordered that the remainder of Hughes’ sentence be served on probation with special terms requiring that he submit to random drug screening and that he live in a halfway house.
On Jan. 14, 2020, Judge Robert E. Kirsch modified his order so that Hughes no longer would have to serve his sentence at a halfway house.
On Oct. 15, 2020, a probation violation was reported. Hughes admitted to the violation on March 9, 2021, and it was ordered that Hughes should remain on probation under the terms imposed.
